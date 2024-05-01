Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV picked up the vicious assault outside The Royal Park after an argument began inside when the victim had been dancing and had bumped into someone, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The victim, who later he admitted he had a lot to drink, was ejected from the pub along with his friend in the early hours of October 12, 2022.

But the three men with whom he had argued with also left a short time later. Prosecutor Rhianydd Clement said there were conflicting witness statements on which group approached the other while outside. Some said the victim and friend began shouting at the three men, with others saying the three approached the victim.

The attack happened outside The Royal Park after an incident involving the victim dancing. (pic by Google Maps)

However, Zafer Zakieh was seen to blindside the man by punching him from behind, knocking him unconscious. The victim was left with blood coming from his ear and nose as he lay on the ground.

But 20-year-old Zakieh was was then seen to pull out his phone and begin recording the stricken man, before he and his two friends ran away. However, CCTV led police to an address of one of the males and Zakieh was arrested. He initially told police he was acting in self defence.

The victim was taken to hospital with a fracture to his skull and blood on his brain. He was later discharged but readmitted after complaining of further problems. It was found blood had collected between his brain and skull. He was discharged again after two days. The court was told he had problems with his hearing.

Zakieh, of Warren Drive, Altrincham, Manchester, admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent. However, Judge Christopher Batty said he required further information about the victim’s injuries and to the extent in which he has recovered.