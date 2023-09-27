Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos results 2023

Here’s a full list of Leeds Rhinos’ results – with referee, scorers and attendance – in the 2023 season.
By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2022, 08:30 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:13 BST
December

Mon 26: Wakefield H 11.30pm pre-season

Rhinos 20 (Tries McDonnell, Tindall, Gannon, Leeming. Goals Handley, Turner), Trinity 38 (Tries Kershaw 2, Pitts, Lyne, Battye, Atoni, Crowther, Murphy. Goals Jowitt Butterworth, Gaskell).

Rhinos' Headingley Stadium. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 9,143.

January

Sat 21 Leigh A 3pm pre-season

Leigh 14 (Tries Charnley, Leutele, Hardaker. Goals Reynolds), Rhinos 12 (Tries Roberts, Leeming. Goals Sezer 2).

Attendance: 2,941. Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Sun 29 Bradford H 2.30pm pre-season

Rhinos 24 (Tries Ruan, Gannon, Myler, Gibbons. Goals Martin 2, Smith, Sinfield), Bradford 10 (Tries Arundel, Flanagan Snr. Goal Flanagan Jnr).

Attendance: 4,448. Referee: James Vella.

February

Sun 5 Hull KR A 3pm pre-season

Hull KR 26 (Tries Hall 2, Opacic, Ryan, Litten. Goals Coote 2, Dagger), Rhinos 4 (Try Ruan).

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Sun 12 Hunslet A 3pm pre-season

Hunslet 50 (Tries Ryder 4, Barcoe, Burton, Sweeting, Crossley, Newbound. Goals Sweeting 7), Rhinos 12 (Tries Gibbons, K Morgan. Goals K Morgan 2).

Referee: Kevin Moore. Attendance: 716.

Thur 16: Warrington A 8pm

Warrington 42 (Tries Dufty, Clark, Thewlis, Walker, Kasiano, Harrison, Minikin. Goals Ratchford 7), Rhinos 10 (Tries Olpherts, Sangare. Goal Martin).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 11,082.

Fri 24: Hull H 8pm

Rhinos 18 (Tries Smith, Leeming, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 3), Hull 22 (Tries Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift, Taylor. Goals Clifford 3). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 16,140.

March

Fri 3 St Helens A 8pm

St Helens 24 (Tries Dodd 2, Lussick, Percival. Goals Makinson 4), Rhinos 25 (Tries Martin 2, Handley, Smith. Goals Martin 4. Drop goal Austin).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 15,130

Fri 10 Wakefield H 8pm

Rhinos 26 (Tries Fusitu’a 2, Newman, Holroyd, Macdonald. Goals Martin 2, Sezer), Wakefield 0.

Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 11,717.

Thur 16 Castleford A 8pm

Castleford 14 (Tries Faraimo 2. Goals Widdop 3), Rhinos 8 (Try Myler. Goals Martin 2).

Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 7,458.

Sat 25 Catalans H 1pm

Rhinos 32 (Tries Newman 2, Martin, Myler, O'Connor, Olpherts, Holroyd. Goals Sezer, Martin), Catalans 22 (Tries Davies, Keighran, Pearce, Seguier. Goals Keighran 3).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,331.

Fri 31 Hull KR A 8pm

Hull KR 20 (Tries Senior, Sue, Linnett. Goals Coote 4), Rhinos 12 (Tries Roberts, McDonnell. Goals Martin 2).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

April

Sun 9 Huddersfield H 6pm

Rhinos 18 (Tries Handley, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Goal Martin), Huddersfield 17 (Tries McQueen 2, McGillvary. Goals Connor 2. Drop goal Connor).

Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 13,234.

Fri 14 Hull FC H 8pm

Rhinos 34 (Tries Handley 2, McDonnell, Holroyd, Oledzki, Martin. Goals Martin 5), Hull 10 (Tries Tuimavave, Litten. Goals McNamara).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 12,644.

Fri 21 Leigh A 8pm

Leigh 20 (Tries Ipape 2, O’Donnell. Goals Reynolds 4), Rhinos 6 (Try Bentley. Goal Martin).

Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 6,686.

May

Fri 5 Salford H 8pm

Rhinos 12 (Tries Myler, Bentley. Goals Martin 2), Salford 22(Tries Williams, Stone, Longstaff. Goals Sneyd 5).

Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 13,007.

Fri 12 Wigan A 8pm

Wigan 18 (Tries Miski, French, Thornley. Goals H Smith 3), Rhinos 40 (Tries Newman 2, Holroyd, Myler, Martin, C Smith, Tindall. Goals Martin 6).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,167.

Sat 20 Wigan H 2.30pm Challenge Cup round 6

Rhinos 14 (Tries Holroyd, Newman. Goals Martin 3), Wigan 18 (Tries French 2, Nsemba, Wardle. Goals Smith).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 7,103.

Fri 26 St Helens H 8pm

Rhinos 12 (Tries Handley, Smith. Goals Martin 2), St Helens 13 (Triues Makinson, Sironen. Goals Makinson 2. Drop goal Dodd). After extra-time.

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,161.

June

Sat 3 Castleford St James’s Park, Newcastle 6pm

Rhinos 24 (Tries Olpherts, Bentley, Martin, Oledzki. Goals Martin 4), Castleford 26 (Tries Mellor 2, Miller, Wallis, Qareqare. Goals Widdop 3).

Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 36,943.

Sun 11 Wakefield A 3pm

Wakefield 24 (Tries Croft, Franco, Ashurst, M Smith. Gals Dagger 4), Rhinos 14 (Tries C Smith, Ruan, Austin. Goal Martin).

Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 4,710.

Fri 23 Huddersfield H 8pm

Rhinos 54 (Tries Walters 2, Fusitu’a 2, Martin 2, Myler, Handley, McDonnell. Goals Martin 9), Huddersfield 0.

Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 14,590.

Thur 29 Warrington A 8pm

Warrington 6 (Try Ashton. Goal Ratchford), Rhinos 22 (Tries Handley 2, Walters, Myler. Goals Martin 3).

Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 8,981.

July

Sun 9 Salford A 3pm

Salford 14 (Tries Lafai 2, Sio. Goal Brierley), Rhinos 16 (Tries Smith, Handley. Goals Martin 4).

Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 5,157.

Fri 14 Hull KR H 8pm

Rhinos 18 (Tries O’Connor, Johnson, Handley. Goals Martin 3), Hull KR 19 (Tries Schneider, Opacic, Senior. Goals Milnes 3. Drop goal Schneider). After extra-time.

Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 13,728.

Fri 28 St Helens A 8pm

St Helens 22 (Tries Welsby 2, Hopoate, Ritson. Goals Makinson 2, Dodd), Rhinos 18 (Tries Martin, Walters, Macdonald. Goals Martin 3).

Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,108.

August

Sun 6 Leigh H 3pm

Rhinos 6 (Try O’Connor. Goal Martin), Leigh 13 (Tries Ipape, Amone. Goals Reynolds 2. Drop goal O’Brien).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths. Attendance: 12,785.

Sun 20 Warrington H 3pm

Rhinos 24 (Tries Walters, Fusitu’a, Hooley, Bentley. Goals Martin 4), Warrington 22 (Tries Dufty, Ashton, Ratchford, Nicholson. Goals Ratchford 3).

Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 15,166

Sun 27 Huddersfield A 3pm

Huddersfield 21 (Tries Halsall, Naiqama, Lolohea. Goals Russell 2, Pryce 2), Rhinos 12 (Tries Hooley, Handley. Goals Martin 2).

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

September

Sat 2 Hull FC A 3pm

Hull 12 (Tries Swift, Barron, Scott), Rhinos 28 (Tries Lisone 3, Hooley, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 4).

Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 11,004.

Sat 9 Wigan H 2.45pm

Rhinos 0, Wigan 50 (Tries Wardle 3, Field, Marshall, Pearce-Paul, Miski, Farrell, Mago. Goals Smith 7).

Attendance: 12,861. Referee: Jack Smith.

Sat 16 Catalans A 5pm UK

Catalans 61 (Tries Keighran 3, Davies 2, Johnstone 2, Garcia, Pearce, Ikuvalu. Goals Keighran 9, Tomkins. Drop goal Tomkins), Rhinos 0.

Referee: Ben Thaler.

Fri 22 Castleford H 8pm

Rhinos 46 (Tries Fusitu’a 3, Hooley, Olpherts, Sinfield, Lisone, Walters. Goals Martin 7), Castleford 0.

Referee: James Vella. Attendance: 15,109.