Leeds Rhinos results 2023
December
Mon 26: Wakefield H 11.30pm pre-season
Rhinos 20 (Tries McDonnell, Tindall, Gannon, Leeming. Goals Handley, Turner), Trinity 38 (Tries Kershaw 2, Pitts, Lyne, Battye, Atoni, Crowther, Murphy. Goals Jowitt Butterworth, Gaskell).
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 9,143.
January
Sat 21 Leigh A 3pm pre-season
Leigh 14 (Tries Charnley, Leutele, Hardaker. Goals Reynolds), Rhinos 12 (Tries Roberts, Leeming. Goals Sezer 2).
Attendance: 2,941. Referee: Scott Mikalauskas
Sun 29 Bradford H 2.30pm pre-season
Rhinos 24 (Tries Ruan, Gannon, Myler, Gibbons. Goals Martin 2, Smith, Sinfield), Bradford 10 (Tries Arundel, Flanagan Snr. Goal Flanagan Jnr).
Attendance: 4,448. Referee: James Vella.
February
Sun 5 Hull KR A 3pm pre-season
Hull KR 26 (Tries Hall 2, Opacic, Ryan, Litten. Goals Coote 2, Dagger), Rhinos 4 (Try Ruan).
Referee: Chris Kendall.
Sun 12 Hunslet A 3pm pre-season
Hunslet 50 (Tries Ryder 4, Barcoe, Burton, Sweeting, Crossley, Newbound. Goals Sweeting 7), Rhinos 12 (Tries Gibbons, K Morgan. Goals K Morgan 2).
Referee: Kevin Moore. Attendance: 716.
Thur 16: Warrington A 8pm
Warrington 42 (Tries Dufty, Clark, Thewlis, Walker, Kasiano, Harrison, Minikin. Goals Ratchford 7), Rhinos 10 (Tries Olpherts, Sangare. Goal Martin).
Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 11,082.
Fri 24: Hull H 8pm
Rhinos 18 (Tries Smith, Leeming, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 3), Hull 22 (Tries Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift, Taylor. Goals Clifford 3). Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 16,140.
March
Fri 3 St Helens A 8pm
St Helens 24 (Tries Dodd 2, Lussick, Percival. Goals Makinson 4), Rhinos 25 (Tries Martin 2, Handley, Smith. Goals Martin 4. Drop goal Austin).
Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 15,130
Fri 10 Wakefield H 8pm
Rhinos 26 (Tries Fusitu’a 2, Newman, Holroyd, Macdonald. Goals Martin 2, Sezer), Wakefield 0.
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 11,717.
Thur 16 Castleford A 8pm
Castleford 14 (Tries Faraimo 2. Goals Widdop 3), Rhinos 8 (Try Myler. Goals Martin 2).
Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 7,458.
Sat 25 Catalans H 1pm
Rhinos 32 (Tries Newman 2, Martin, Myler, O'Connor, Olpherts, Holroyd. Goals Sezer, Martin), Catalans 22 (Tries Davies, Keighran, Pearce, Seguier. Goals Keighran 3).
Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,331.
Fri 31 Hull KR A 8pm
Hull KR 20 (Tries Senior, Sue, Linnett. Goals Coote 4), Rhinos 12 (Tries Roberts, McDonnell. Goals Martin 2).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
April
Sun 9 Huddersfield H 6pm
Rhinos 18 (Tries Handley, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Goal Martin), Huddersfield 17 (Tries McQueen 2, McGillvary. Goals Connor 2. Drop goal Connor).
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 13,234.
Fri 14 Hull FC H 8pm
Rhinos 34 (Tries Handley 2, McDonnell, Holroyd, Oledzki, Martin. Goals Martin 5), Hull 10 (Tries Tuimavave, Litten. Goals McNamara).
Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 12,644.
Fri 21 Leigh A 8pm
Leigh 20 (Tries Ipape 2, O’Donnell. Goals Reynolds 4), Rhinos 6 (Try Bentley. Goal Martin).
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 6,686.
May
Fri 5 Salford H 8pm
Rhinos 12 (Tries Myler, Bentley. Goals Martin 2), Salford 22(Tries Williams, Stone, Longstaff. Goals Sneyd 5).
Referee: Jack Smith. Attendance: 13,007.
Fri 12 Wigan A 8pm
Wigan 18 (Tries Miski, French, Thornley. Goals H Smith 3), Rhinos 40 (Tries Newman 2, Holroyd, Myler, Martin, C Smith, Tindall. Goals Martin 6).
Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,167.
Sat 20 Wigan H 2.30pm Challenge Cup round 6
Rhinos 14 (Tries Holroyd, Newman. Goals Martin 3), Wigan 18 (Tries French 2, Nsemba, Wardle. Goals Smith).
Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 7,103.
Fri 26 St Helens H 8pm
Rhinos 12 (Tries Handley, Smith. Goals Martin 2), St Helens 13 (Triues Makinson, Sironen. Goals Makinson 2. Drop goal Dodd). After extra-time.
Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 14,161.
June
Sat 3 Castleford St James’s Park, Newcastle 6pm
Rhinos 24 (Tries Olpherts, Bentley, Martin, Oledzki. Goals Martin 4), Castleford 26 (Tries Mellor 2, Miller, Wallis, Qareqare. Goals Widdop 3).
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 36,943.
Sun 11 Wakefield A 3pm
Wakefield 24 (Tries Croft, Franco, Ashurst, M Smith. Gals Dagger 4), Rhinos 14 (Tries C Smith, Ruan, Austin. Goal Martin).
Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 4,710.
Fri 23 Huddersfield H 8pm
Rhinos 54 (Tries Walters 2, Fusitu’a 2, Martin 2, Myler, Handley, McDonnell. Goals Martin 9), Huddersfield 0.
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 14,590.
Thur 29 Warrington A 8pm
Warrington 6 (Try Ashton. Goal Ratchford), Rhinos 22 (Tries Handley 2, Walters, Myler. Goals Martin 3).
Referee: Chris Kendall. Attendance: 8,981.
July
Sun 9 Salford A 3pm
Salford 14 (Tries Lafai 2, Sio. Goal Brierley), Rhinos 16 (Tries Smith, Handley. Goals Martin 4).
Referee: Aaron Moore. Attendance: 5,157.
Fri 14 Hull KR H 8pm
Rhinos 18 (Tries O’Connor, Johnson, Handley. Goals Martin 3), Hull KR 19 (Tries Schneider, Opacic, Senior. Goals Milnes 3. Drop goal Schneider). After extra-time.
Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 13,728.
Fri 28 St Helens A 8pm
St Helens 22 (Tries Welsby 2, Hopoate, Ritson. Goals Makinson 2, Dodd), Rhinos 18 (Tries Martin, Walters, Macdonald. Goals Martin 3).
Referee: Liam Moore. Attendance: 12,108.
August
Sun 6 Leigh H 3pm
Rhinos 6 (Try O’Connor. Goal Martin), Leigh 13 (Tries Ipape, Amone. Goals Reynolds 2. Drop goal O’Brien).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths. Attendance: 12,785.
Sun 20 Warrington H 3pm
Rhinos 24 (Tries Walters, Fusitu’a, Hooley, Bentley. Goals Martin 4), Warrington 22 (Tries Dufty, Ashton, Ratchford, Nicholson. Goals Ratchford 3).
Referee: Ben Thaler. Attendance: 15,166
Sun 27 Huddersfield A 3pm
Huddersfield 21 (Tries Halsall, Naiqama, Lolohea. Goals Russell 2, Pryce 2), Rhinos 12 (Tries Hooley, Handley. Goals Martin 2).
Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
September
Sat 2 Hull FC A 3pm
Hull 12 (Tries Swift, Barron, Scott), Rhinos 28 (Tries Lisone 3, Hooley, Fusitu’a. Goals Martin 4).
Referee: Tom Grant. Attendance: 11,004.
Sat 9 Wigan H 2.45pm
Rhinos 0, Wigan 50 (Tries Wardle 3, Field, Marshall, Pearce-Paul, Miski, Farrell, Mago. Goals Smith 7).
Attendance: 12,861. Referee: Jack Smith.
Sat 16 Catalans A 5pm UK
Catalans 61 (Tries Keighran 3, Davies 2, Johnstone 2, Garcia, Pearce, Ikuvalu. Goals Keighran 9, Tomkins. Drop goal Tomkins), Rhinos 0.
Referee: Ben Thaler.
Fri 22 Castleford H 8pm
Rhinos 46 (Tries Fusitu’a 3, Hooley, Olpherts, Sinfield, Lisone, Walters. Goals Martin 7), Castleford 0.
Referee: James Vella. Attendance: 15,109.