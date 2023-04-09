News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith hails 'resilience', praises Lisone and Tetevano in win v Huddersfield Giants

Boss Rohan Smith hailed Leeds Rhinos’ “resilience” as they battled back to pip Huddersfield Giants 18-17 in a thriller at Headingley on Sunday.

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Apr 2023, 21:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 22:58 BST

It was the second successive home game Rhinos had overturned a half-time deficit, after having a player sin-binned.

“I thought it was a mixed performance from us, but resilience was front and centre,” Smith said.

“We stayed together when it was hard in that first-half and we found another gear when we had 12 men.

Leeds' coach Rohan Smith interviewed after victory over Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds' coach Rohan Smith interviewed after victory over Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds' coach Rohan Smith interviewed after victory over Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“When we were in front at the end we did enough and they looked like they were enjoying it, which is important because that’s what it’s about - tight, hard games.”

Smith insisted he was confident Rhinos would overturn Giants’ 12-4 interval lead. He added: “Our first-halves haven’t been strong, we have been down in most games at half-time.

“But our second-halves have been particularly good, at the back end of last season and this season as well.

“They have had to be. It is a good sign to be able to come from behind, but we need to get the start of the game attended to also.”

Rhinos players celebrate at the end of the match. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Rhinos players celebrate at the end of the match. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Rhinos players celebrate at the end of the match. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Smith declined to comment on Richie Myler’s sin-binning, for a high tackle, but was pleased with the way his side coped.

“We’ve found energy when we’ve been down to 12 this year. We did well in that period,” he said.

“It was a turning point, we certainly found another level of energy and I thought Zane Tetevano and Sam Lisone off the bench made a real impact, feeding off each other.”

Rhinos’ win completed Betfred Super League round eight, which was spread across the Easter weekend.

Huddersfield's Tui Lolohea can't prevent Cameron Smith scoring the try which put Leeds ahead. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com .Huddersfield's Tui Lolohea can't prevent Cameron Smith scoring the try which put Leeds ahead. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com .
Huddersfield's Tui Lolohea can't prevent Cameron Smith scoring the try which put Leeds ahead. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com .
Smith added: “There’s been some good games over Easter and it was good for our game to have a spectacle like that to finish it off.”

