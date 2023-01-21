Despite twice going behind, Leeds led 12-8 at the break and there was no more scoring until Zak Hardaker touched down against his old side with two minutes left and Ben Reynolds landed the winning conversion from wide out.

Rhinos were without winger David Fusitu’a, because of illness and Liam Tindall went off for a head injury assessment (hia) in the second-half, but Smith said first indications were they got through with no major fitness concerns.

“It was a good conditioning hit out, a good, tough game,” he said. “I thought we had some decent brand of what we are trying to create, without having great execution. I thought the process stuff was pretty steady.

Luis Roberts beats Zak Hardaker to touch down for Rhinos at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I was pretty positive with how we played overall. We didn’t have much of the field position, but that doesn’t faze us too much.

“We looked mostly comfortable on our tryline, which is pleasing. It was a good, hard game of footy and that’s all we were concerned about.”

Former Gold Coast Titans prop Sam Lisone and former Leigh three-quarter Luis Roberts both had their first run out for Leeds.

Zak Hardaker made his first appearance for Leigh against his former club Leeds and scored the crucial late try. Picture by Steve Riding.

Lisone was one of Rhinos’ substitutes and Smith said: “Sam was steady, I thought. He hadn’t played a game since early September and he was training on his own for a few months while his visa and work permit came through.

“He has still got some work to do to get anywhere near his best and I don’t know if he knows where his best is yet, I don’t know if he has ever seen it.

“He has played well in the NRL and been a good player over there, but I have got high expectations and opinion of where Sam can get to. It was a steady hit out, he did okay.”

Roberts played at centre in the first half, scoring an outstanding try, before a spell on the right-wing after the break.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith noted: “He was good. The intention was for Fusitu’a to play right centre, but he had an illness yesterday [Friday] and woke up a bit worse today than he was yesterday, so he wasn’t selected.

“That meant ‘big red’ got the opportunity to play right centre and got a good test against Ricky Leutele.

“He took his try well, was very composed running on the last play from 40 metres out. He composed himself at the point of contact, was strong enough to make a break and composed himself against the full-back - it was a nice bit of play.”

Of Tindall’s head injury, Smith confirmed: “He is okay, he got a more of a bang in the eye, but they took him off and went through the hia protocol and he was totally fine.

“At this stage, we’ve got a bunch of bark off and a few dings and whatnot, but nothing I am aware of that’ll put anyone out for a period of time.”