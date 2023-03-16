Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith provides Kruise Leeming update, reflects on defeat at Castleford Tigers

Speaking after Thursday's 14-8 defeat at Castleford Tigers, Smith revealed: "He requested a release and has been given the opportunity to seek [a new club]."

Smith added: "I found out earlier this week. I'll just go to players that are Leeds Rhinos."

Leeming was in the initial 21-man squad for Thursday, but not selected for the matchday sided.

Leeds' Jarrod O'Connor, left, exchanges pleasantaries with former teammate Jack Broadbent, now of Castleford, during Thursday's derby at the Jungle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He started Rhinos' first two games this season before dropping to the bench at St Helens a fortnight ago, when he suffered a foot injury which kept him out of action last week.

Jarrod O'Connor has started the past two matches and was Leeds' first-choice hooer at the end of last season.

Of Rhinos' acting-half situation Smith said: "I think Jarrod has been doing a terrific job,

"Corey Johnson is back to full health and James Bentley played there as a kid and has had a couple of spells there. We'll do our best."

The defeat at the Jungle ended Rhinos' two-match winning run.

"We made some critical, fundamental errors," Smith admitted.

"They happen from time to time and it was hard to get out of that hole."

Forward Sam Walters was left out of Leeds' side and Smith said that was a selection decision, rather than an injury.

"It's unfortunate for Sam," he said. "He has done a good, solid job when called up, as has James Donaldson. They will come back into contention next week."

It was Andy Last's first win as Tigers' interim-coach.

He said: "I am so pleased for the players. They've done it tough in the first four games, we had some bloodied and battered bodies out there, but they showed how much it meant. They dug in for each other.