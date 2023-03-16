Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith provides Kruise Leeming update, reflects on defeat at Castleford Tigers
Former captain Kruise Leeming is on his way out of Leeds Rhinos, coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.
Speaking after Thursday's 14-8 defeat at Castleford Tigers, Smith revealed: "He requested a release and has been given the opportunity to seek [a new club]."
Leeming was in the initial 21-man squad for Thursday, but not selected for the matchday sided.
He started Rhinos' first two games this season before dropping to the bench at St Helens a fortnight ago, when he suffered a foot injury which kept him out of action last week.
Jarrod O'Connor has started the past two matches and was Leeds' first-choice hooer at the end of last season.
Of Rhinos' acting-half situation Smith said: "I think Jarrod has been doing a terrific job,
"Corey Johnson is back to full health and James Bentley played there as a kid and has had a couple of spells there. We'll do our best."
The defeat at the Jungle ended Rhinos' two-match winning run.
"We made some critical, fundamental errors," Smith admitted.
"They happen from time to time and it was hard to get out of that hole."
Forward Sam Walters was left out of Leeds' side and Smith said that was a selection decision, rather than an injury.
"It's unfortunate for Sam," he said. "He has done a good, solid job when called up, as has James Donaldson. They will come back into contention next week."
It was Andy Last's first win as Tigers' interim-coach.
He said: "I am so pleased for the players. They've done it tough in the first four games, we had some bloodied and battered bodies out there, but they showed how much it meant. They dug in for each other.
"We needed a win like that, ahving that ability to come out of a grind. We'll take a lot of confidence from it."