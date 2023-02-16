Rhinos trailed 30-0 at half-time and ended well beaten despite second half tries from debutants Derrell Olpherts and Justin Sangare.

It was Rhinos' sixth round one defeat in eight seasons and their fourth to Warrington.

Smith said: "We started a little slow physically and they got on the front foot early.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"The class of the opposition's spine capitalised on the momentum their big guys got.

"Everything was rolling their way, even if we made a tackle or the ball hit the ground it was one of those days when it bounced the other way. That was due to us not being urgent enough at times."

Smith felt Leeds' improved effort after half-time gave them something to build on ahead of next Friday’s home game against Hull.

"In the second half we were in a battle," he said. "We found out about the group sticking together and were able to string a few plays together and send a bit their way, but they had a lot more plays than us in the first half.

"We are all disappointed in the performance. We will dust off, sort some issues out on Saturday and then move forward."

Assessing Leeds' four debutants, Smith added: "Derrell Olpherts was overall very good.

"I thought Luis Roberts did a pretty good job, I have got a lot of belief in that kid.

"Sam Lisone will be better for the hit out and his second shift was pretty good. He did okay and big Justin Sangare did all right.