Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings and report from costly 21-12 defeat at Huddersfield Giants

Leeds Rhinos’ top-six hopes are effectively over after they were beaten 21-12 at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

It was a tense, scrappy and controversial affair, contested by two desperate - and not very good - teams and in the end, Leeds paid the price for a poor start which saw them trail 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Rhinos went into it with a patched-up 17 and were reduced by a player inside the opening 15 minutes, when James Bentley was taken off on a stretcher after a collision with Giants full-back Jake Connor under an Aidan Sezer kick. To rub salt into the wound, the Leeds second-rower was penalised for a tackle in the air and Giants scored a dubious try in the resulting set to go 12-0 up.

Giants’ first try summed up Rhinos’ season. They received a set-restart, but Rhyse Martin spilled the ball on the first play. A penalty was conceded on half-way and off that, Sam Halsall went over at the corner from Connor’s long pass and Oliver Russell landed a touchline conversion.

Rhinos fans behind the posts were furious at the award of Giants’ second try to Kevin Naiqama, who seemed to have been tackled before getting up to put the ball down.

Then Ash Handley fumbled a kick by Tui Lolohea who followed up to score, though Esan Marsters should have been penalised for interference on the Leeds winger.

To be fair, Giants could feel aggrieved at having three touchdowns ruled out, twice for Marsters dropping the ball over Leeds’ line and once for a knock-on in the second half when Kevin Naiqama touched down.

Leeds’ points were all scored in the final seven minutes of the opening period. Luke Hooley crossed off a lovely combination between Sezer and Sam Walters and then, after Giants’ .

Sam Hewitt had been sin-binned for delaying a tap restart Leeds were in on the final play through Handley, off a rampaging run by Sam Lisone. Martin improved both.

The substitute prop almost crossed off Cameron Smith’s clean break early in the second half, but a Connor 40-20 led to Russell landing a penalty goal and, having weathered a storm Giants finished with a Connor drop goal and late penalty by Will Pryce.

Leeds did have opportunities in the second half to salvage the game, but - again - weren’t quite good enough.

Huddersfield Giants: Connor, Marsters, Bibby, Naiqama, Halsall, Lolohea, Russell, Hill, Milner, Ashworth, Cudjoe, McQueen, Yates. Subs Pryce, Ikahihifo, Greenwood, Hewitt.

Leeds Rhinos: Hooley, Olpherts, Roberts, Newman, Handley, Martin, Sezer, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, Bentley, Walters, Smith. Subs Donaldson, Lisone, Gannon, Ruan.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).

RHINOS PLAYER RATINGS TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

1 . Full-back Luke Hooley (squad number 21) Had another good game, scored and came away from his line well 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Derrell Olpherts (no 16) His first senior game since Magic Weekend, no chances, but no handling mistakes and looked for work, but conceded a late penalty 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Luis Roberts (no 24) Good chase to force a drop out leading to Ash Handley’s try, one nice run before that and worked hard defensively 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales