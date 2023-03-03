Rhinos’ 25-24 victory at TW Stadium on Friday spoiled Saints’ homecoming following their World Club Challenge triumph two weeks ago.

It was Rhinos' first win over Saints in 13 meetings and five years and broke their Betfred Super League duck for the season.

They hit back from 24-12 down early in the second half to level with 10 minutes left and Blake Austin's drop goal 14 seconds from time sealed Leeds' first win of the season.

Rhinos' Blake Austin, right, celebrates his last-minute winning drop goal at St Helens. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Smith said: "It was a great game, there was obviously a big party planned and the game had a lot in it, a lot of ups and downs and momentum shifts.

"I thought we played the right way, played with intent to move the ball and create some opportunities from our own end, but we also competed on par with the team that has led the league for a long time."

Smith added: "I thought we did enough to win and at no stage did I think we were going to lose. We didn’t play a perfect game, but we played hard and kept in it.”

Kruise Leeming, who was among Rhinos' substitutes, was injured just four minutes after coming on in the second half.