Leeds Rhinos reaction as coach Rohan Smith says 'we did Rob Burrow proud' in big win v Giants

Sam Walters scores Rhinos' first try against Huddersfield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Burrow and his family were guests of honour at Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease awareness game and fans sang his name throughout.

Smith said: “It was a really strong performance on a really special night. The way everyone paid tribute to Rob and his family, it was a fitting performance to acknowledge that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very pleased with how we played and how we prepared and responded to a poor performance last time.”

Ash Handley, right, celebrates with Rhyse Martin, left and Blake Austin after scoring for Rhinos against Giants. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos, beaten by Super League’s bottom pair of Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity in their previous two games - turned on the style to run in nine tries.

Winger David Fusitu’a bagged a brace in his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury at the end of March.

Aidan Sezer and Sam Lisone also impressed in their return from injury and Rhyse Martin finished with 26 points from two tries and nine goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith added: “Good results like this reinforce or build confidence. They show people - inside and out of the building - we are a good team.

“I thought it was a good team performance, a positive performance. I take it one week at a time and that’ll be the message, we’ll enjoy it, but tomorrow we start recovery and get ready for a battle at Warrington.”

One blot on the evening for Leeds was the loss of Cameron Smith to a “bump on the knee” in the second half.

His coach was confident the injury isn’t serious, but admitted Smith is in “some doubt” for next Thursday’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giants coach Ian Watson admitted he is under pressure after his side’s latest poor performance.

He said: “It was a terrible beginning, a poor middle and a poor end. It was embarrassing. Blake Austin tore us apart.”