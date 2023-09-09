Leeds Rhinos’ season is effectively over, with two rounds remaining, after an embarrassing 50-0 home humiliation by Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Saturday.

Rhinos aren’t mathematically out of the top-six race, but will be if Warrington Wolves beat Salford Red Devils on Sunday and it has been clear for a while they aren’t good enough to feature in the play-offs.

Full-strength and in-form Wigan were on a different planet to a young and patched-up Rhinos side, who had a 19-year-old second-rower and an 18-year-old rookie in their halves.

In a word, Leeds’ performance was unacceptable and major work is needed before next season.

Leeds’ effort wasn’t lacking, but they made too many errors and, after one early chance, never looked like scoring.

After 12 minutes Harry Newman raced away after pouncing on a loose ball inside Leeds’ half.

Referee Jack Smith, though, said no and his decision was backed up by video assistant Liam Moore who spotted a slight knock-on by Jack Sinfield, though Kai Pearce-Paul had knocked-on first so the scrum went to Leeds.

Moments like that have gone against Rhinos all year, but what happened next has been their major failing. They received a penalty, Mikolaj Oledzki knocked-on on the first carry, Sam Walters was penalised for a high shot and in that set Jake Wardle got above Rhyse Martin to touch down Harry Smith’s kick.

Wigan’s second try came from a similar Smith kick.The referee said ‘no try’, but he was overruled by Moore, who decided Liam Farrell hadn’t touched it and Jai Field had grounded the ball.

It took multiple replays from several different angles for the video official to spot overwhelming evidence the referee had got it wrong, which is counter-intuitive.

Anyway, Smith’s second conversion - of an eventual seven - made it 12-0 after 22 minutes. The set came from a knock-on by Luke Hooley and Leeds need to defend better from kicks.

Wigan’s next try came off a lovely passing move, finished by Liam Moore and even with Smith’s conversion attempt hitting a post, it was shaping up to be a long, hot afternoon for Leeds, 16 points adrift with 45 minutes still to play.

Wardle added another try, improved by Smith a minute before the interval to make it 22-0 and six more points were added immediately afterwards when Pearce-Paul charged down Hooley’s kick and crossed off Morgan Smithies’ offload.

Leedsa held out until 17 minutes from time when Wardle completed his hat-trick and Abbas Miski, Farrell and Patrick Mago added late touchdowns, most off Leeds errors, penalties or both.

Leeds Rhinos: Hooley, Fusitu’a, Newman, Martin, Handley, Gannon, Sinfield, Oledzki, O’Connor, Holroyd, McDonnell, Walters, C Smith. Subs Donaldson, Lisone, Johnson, Ruan.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall, French, H Smith, Ellis, O’Neill, Byrne, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies. Subs Powell, Mago, Nesmba, Dupree.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).

1 . Full-back: Luke Hooley (no 21) Made some costly errors, which were punished, but landed a nice 40-20 4. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Winger: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Not saying much, but Leeds’ best, a couple of good runs and some impressive takes from kicks 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Unfortunate with the early disallowed try, but his frustration showed 3. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales