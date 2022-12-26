News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds Rhinos news: Rohan Smith talks Kruise Leeming injury and reflects on festive loss to Wakefield Trinity

Captain Kruise Leeming was cleared of serious injury after limping out of Leeds Rhinos’ 38-20 defeat by Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

By Peter Smith
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 4:00pm

Leeds led twice, but conceded five tries in the last quarter and Leeming, who was among their scorers, went off in the final moments.

“He felt like if he’d had a few more minutes he would have been all right,” coach Rohan Smith said of Leeming.

Hide Ad

“In a competitive game we probably wouldn’t have made that substitution, but he came off because we could.”

Kruise Leeming scores for Rhinos in their Boxing Day loss to Wakefield. Picture by Steve Riding.

Ash Handley didn’t feature in the second half and Smith confirmed that was also precautionary.

“He had some kind of oblique or core niggle,” the coach said.

Hide Ad

“He was only going to play half a game anyway, so he pretty much got to there.”

Trinity took an early 8-0 advantage and were 14-10 ahead at the break, but Leeds rallied to lead by sx going into the final quarter.

Hide Ad
Kruise Leeming salutes the crowd after his Boxing Day try. Picture by Steve Riding.

Smith fielded only six players with a squad number in the first 17 and insisted: “I had hoped to get an indication of individuals and where they are at, physically and footy-wise and I think I got a pretty accurate appraisal of each player.

Hide Ad

“The more experienced players and the players at the front end of our squad showed a lot of promising signs and looked fit and healthy.

“We chopped and changed a lot and lacked any real cohesion, which we expected.

Hide Ad
Read More
Leeds Rhinos 20 Wakefield Trinity 38 report: lessons learned from opening pre-se...
Ash Handley started at full-back for Rhinos against Wakefield, but did not feature in the second half. Picture by Steve Riding.
Hide Ad

“We had a plan for each player and pretty much stuck to that.

“They had a very experienced team out there at various times and it was fantastic for our young players to get that exposure.”

Hide Ad

Smith revealed a groin issue led to teenage half-back Jack Sinfield being left out of the Boxing Day squad.

“That held him back out of training for 10-12 days,” he stated.

Hide Ad

“He also had an illness on the back of that. He is almost back to full training, but as an 18-year-old kid, I wasn’t prepared to throw him out there.

“Everyone who was fit and raring to go got a game.”

Hide Ad

Rhinos are back in pre-season action at Leigh Leopards on Saturday, January 21.

Smith said: “The next six days are off for everyone and when we resume we’ll be building it up and getting some hard work in, leading into the next game against Leigh.”