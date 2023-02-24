“I thought if our execution was somewhat better the result would have gone our way,” Smith said after seeing a late try end his unbeaten home record.

Rhinos looked on course for a first victory of the season when David Fusitu’a try 10 minutes from time edged them ahead, but Hul rallied to snatch the winner soon afterwards.

Leeds hit back from 10 points down, but failed to make the most of three defence-splitting breaks in the second half and Smith admitted it was “a game of missed chances.”

Two games into the season, Rhinos without a win. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

He said: “We created a lot of ruck speed in the first half, a lot of it unrewarded with failure to find the right play.

“In the second half we created a lot of opportunities; I thought we won the physical battle, but we didn’t execute.”

Leeds conceded four tries and Smith said: “There were a couple of poor defensive moments in the game, which we were punished for, but overall I thought our defence looked in control.

“There was a lot of intent, a lot of effort put in and we put ourselves in a position to win the game. Those things are pleasing,but we didn’t go on with it and everyone is disappointed.”