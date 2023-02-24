Leeds Rhinos’ 22-18 defeat by Hull was one that got away.
Without hitting great heights, Rhinos were better than in the previous week’s drubbing at Warrington Wolves, but an inability to finish their chances proved costly.
There were some strong individual performances, however. Here’s how the players rated.
1. Full-back Richie Myler (squad number one)
Better effort, couple of good takes under high kicks 6.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Centre: David Fusitu'a (No 2)
Took his try well, couple of mistakes but strong runs from defence 6.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Nene Macdonald (No 4)
One terrific break, a costly error but decent effort overall 6
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Ash Handley (No 5)
Brilliant break should have created a try, solid performance 6.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com