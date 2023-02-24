News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

From 5-7: Rhinos ratings from defeat by Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos’ 22-18 defeat by Hull was one that got away.

By Peter Smith
1 hour ago

Without hitting great heights, Rhinos were better than in the previous week’s drubbing at Warrington Wolves, but an inability to finish their chances proved costly.

There were some strong individual performances, however. Here’s how the players rated.

1. Full-back Richie Myler (squad number one)

Better effort, couple of good takes under high kicks 6.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Centre: David Fusitu'a (No 2)

Took his try well, couple of mistakes but strong runs from defence 6.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Centre: Nene Macdonald (No 4)

One terrific break, a costly error but decent effort overall 6

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Centre: Ash Handley (No 5)

Brilliant break should have created a try, solid performance 6.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
RhinosHull FCHullWarrington Wolves