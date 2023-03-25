Leeds Rhinos reaction: Rohan Smith salutes 'belief and resilience' after fightback stuns Catalans Dragons
Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith hailed his side’s fighting spirit after a sensational comeback ended Catalans Dragons’ winning start to the season at Headingley on Saturday.
Rhinos trailed 22-8 at half-time, but battled back to snatch a thrilling 32-22 victory in front of more than 14,000 spectators and the live Channel 4 cameras.
Leeds’ dominant second-half performance came despite having Harry Newman sin-binned soon after the break and Smith reflected: “When your back’s against the wall, that’s when you find out about people. I thought we played well against a good team, a very good team.”
Smith reckoned the performance and result, a week after a dismal loss at Castleford Tigers “showed there is a lot of belief and resilience in the group”.
He added: “They play footy when the opportunities allow and when we went to 12 men we actually played better, so that was a good sign.”
Smith insisted he was confident in his side even when they trailed by 14 points. He said: “I thought we were attacking well [in the first-half].
"We were troubling them, we scored a couple and had one or two other close calls. Defensively I thought we were pretty sound in the first-half, despite conceding four tries.
"One of those was an attacking error, two on the last play when we lacked a bit of awareness and the other was a tough to call one which went up as ‘no try’. The scoreline is not always reflective and I thought it was a good, close game in that first-half.”
Smith also paid tribute to the contribution made by the 14,000 crowd. “It was buzzing, that’s the most impact I’ve felt in my time here,” he stated. “They were riding it high because we were playing well.”