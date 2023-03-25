Rhinos coach Rohan Smith after Saturday's game. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos trailed 22-8 at half-time, but battled back to snatch a thrilling 32-22 victory in front of more than 14,000 spectators and the live Channel 4 cameras.

Leeds’ dominant second-half performance came despite having Harry Newman sin-binned soon after the break and Smith reflected: “When your back’s against the wall, that’s when you find out about people. I thought we played well against a good team, a very good team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith reckoned the performance and result, a week after a dismal loss at Castleford Tigers “showed there is a lot of belief and resilience in the group”.

He added: “They play footy when the opportunities allow and when we went to 12 men we actually played better, so that was a good sign.”

Smith insisted he was confident in his side even when they trailed by 14 points. He said: “I thought we were attacking well [in the first-half].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were troubling them, we scored a couple and had one or two other close calls. Defensively I thought we were pretty sound in the first-half, despite conceding four tries.

"One of those was an attacking error, two on the last play when we lacked a bit of awareness and the other was a tough to call one which went up as ‘no try’. The scoreline is not always reflective and I thought it was a good, close game in that first-half.”