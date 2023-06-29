Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith hails 'quality performance' in big win at Warrington Wolves

Rhinos raced into a 16-0 lead after as many minutes and defended strongly to concede only one try, six days after keeping a clean sheet in a 54-0 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds’ win avenged a 42-10 drubbing at Warrington in Betfred Super League round one and Smith enthused: “It was a quality performance, to shut out a high performing team that’s won a lot of games this year.”

The coach said: “We didn’t give them an opportunity, it was a a good, hard-fought game for the most part, but once we got hold of the scoreboard we didn’t give them a look in.

Rhinos' Sam Walters celebrates scoring thei opening try. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“That was really pleasing. We defended very well, in the first half particularly. In the second half we scrambled hard and showed a lot of effort.

“It probably wasn’t as technically sound defensively, but the spirit and the energy, effort and fitness was all on show. The only try scored [against Leeds] was somewhat questionable, at least, you’d have to say.”

Warrington almost grabbed another touchdown after the hooter, but Rhinos managed to keep them out and Smith added: “I really liked the scramble at the end there.

“We’d actually taken Aidan Sezer off, he was carrying a bit of a knock with a couple of minutes left, so we were doing that scramble with 12 men. It was pleasing, but not surprising – they are a good bunch.”

Rhinos’ spine of full-back Richie Myler, stand-off Blake Austin and scrum-half Sezer combined well for the second successive game.

Smith said there have been “sequences of play where that’s what we want it to look like and the team need it to look like”.

But he stressed: “It’s not just about the spine. The recent form of the spine has coincided with some of our best and biggest ball carriers being back and available and doing just that with real force.

“The spine have certainly had a key part to play in how the team has performed, but the team has also had a really important part to play in how the spine have performed.

“We are taking care of the ball much better, I’d suggest we are still playing a good style, but we have respected possession a bit more and our play selection has been good. When that happens we can challenge other teams.”

Tom Holroyd returned from injury in Thursday’s win, a week after fellow prop Sam Lisone made his comeback.

Rhinos' pack took the game to Warrington, but Smith insisted: "I know a lot of people talk about forwards getting a roll on, but in most teams it's the outside-backs.

“Dave Fusitu’a has been back the last couple of weeks and he is a real handful every carry. We had Nene Macdonald back tonight, on the back of Ash Handley carrying it.

"He’s not as big as those guys, but he carries it with the same force. Then a break by Rhyse Martin out of our own end was a big play in the game as well.