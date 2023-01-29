Leeds Rhinos ratings: a couple of fives, one eight - how Rohan Smith's side fared against Bradford Bulls
A young player, a stalwart and a new signing were the most impressive players as Leeds Rhinos broke their pre-season duck with a 24-10 home win over Bradford Bulls.
By Peter Smith
Coach Rohan Smith used 23 players and made numerous changes throughout, with most of his big guns being rested in the second half.
Here’s how the players rated, minus Riley Lumb, Bailey Aldridge and Kai Morgan who weren’t on the teamsheet, but came off the bench late in the game.
