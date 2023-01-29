News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos ratings: a couple of fives, one eight - how Rohan Smith's side fared against Bradford Bulls

A young player, a stalwart and a new signing were the most impressive players as Leeds Rhinos broke their pre-season duck with a 24-10 home win over Bradford Bulls.

By Peter Smith
1 hour ago

Coach Rohan Smith used 23 players and made numerous changes throughout, with most of his big guns being rested in the second half.

Here’s how the players rated, minus Riley Lumb, Bailey Aldridge and Kai Morgan who weren’t on the teamsheet, but came off the bench late in the game.

1. Ash Handley (number 5)

Didn’t feature in the second period, but looked at ease in the full-back role 7

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Luis Roberts (No 24)

Showed his strength, but made a couple of errors, including a knock-on in the act of scoring 5

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Rhyse Martin (No 12)

Blew the cobwebs off, though the sin-binning wasn’t ideal 6

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Levi Edwards (No 11)

Started after Derrell Olpherts withdrew, didn’t see much ball 5.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Bradford Bulls