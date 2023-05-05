'Rushes of blood': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith reflects on loss to Salford Red Devils

Rhinos' Richie Myler is tackled by Salford's Ellis Longstaff. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Two of the three tries Rhinos conceded came when they were down to 12 men, with Blake Austin in the sin-bin.

Leeds created several good chances, but managed to cross Salford’s line just twice and were on the wrong end of a 10-3 penalty count.

"We had a few rushes of blood, I guess, defensively that hurt us, but overall I thought we defended very well,” Smith said.

“We played like a team in attack, but we just didn’t quite maintain possession enough to fully go on with it.

“We played against a good team who keep turning up and found a way to scramble. It was a decent game of footy, overall.”

Smith said “a bit of personal discipline with the ball” was the root cause of the errors which dogged Rhinos performance.

“The possession ones, where we lost the ball in contact in the first half, hurt us,” he admitted. “We didn’t apply enough to Salford, who made their opportunities count and executed well.”