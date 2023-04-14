It avenged Leeds’ only home defeat under coach Rohan Smith and extended second-bottom Hull’s losing run since then to seven games.

Rhinos scored first, led at half-time and, after a shaky start, proved they can play wet weather rugby - putting the nightmare at Hull KR two weeks earlier behind them.

It was the second time this term they have managed back-to-back wins and was an impressive effort to back up from the sapping home victory over Huddersfield Giants five days earlier. They are also into credit in terms of points difference.

Rhinos' James McDonnell touches down for his third try in as many games. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Even without James Bentley, missing due to a groin injury, Leeds weren’t far off full-strength and were too good for a Hull team clearly lacking form and confidence.

Because of Leeds’ errors, the visitors did the early pressing, but Rhinos defended strongly and once they got ahead they never looked troubled.

Two-try Ash Handley, playing out of position for most of the game, was outstanding, in front of a crowd of 12,644. Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, James McDonnell, Tom Holroyd and Sam Lisone were others to impress.

It took Leeds 22 minutes - most of which they spent on the defensive - but Rhinos scored first for only the third time this season, though second-rower McDonnell.

Ash Handey scores Rhinos' second try. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He is in a rich vein of try-scoring form and it was his third touchdown in as many games. It came from a penalty, Austin got past Joe Lovodua near the line and McDonnell took the offload.

Nine later, Handley scored his second try in as many games since returning early from an ankle injury and it was a belter. Harry Newman made the initial break, then sent Nene Macdonald racing away. He kicked infield and Handley ran on to take the bounce.

He was playing in the full-back role at that stage, Aidan Sezer having gone off for a head injury assessment.

Winger Liam Tindall came off the bench for his first appearance this year and Richie Myler went into the halves.

Sezer returned just before the interval, having been off the field for three tries, but did not come out for the second-half.

The third of those tries came two minutes after Handley’s touchdown. Holroyd, who had come off the bench to replace starter Lisone, celebrated his England call up with a remarkable score, his third of the season.

The powerful front-rower took Cameron Smith’s pass a good 20 metres from the line, beat full-back Davy Litten and slid over. Rhyse Martin converted all three, two from wide out to make it 18-0 at the interval.

Leeds weren’t quite home - and far from dry - at that stage. The only other time this year Leeds had been ahead midway through a game, they failed to score in the second 40 and went down to a dismal loss at Castleford.

Generally, Rhinos have been a second-half team and they were always in control, edging the final 40 by 16 points to 10.

Leeds could have taken the two from a penalty, but opted to keep the pressure on and their adventure paid off with a second try for Handley, after 48 minutes.

It was another good one; Smith fed Myler, his nice pass was taken by Handley on a good line and he stepped past the last line.

Martin’s fourth goal made it 24-0, but Hull scored next when Ben McNamara’s kick was finished by Darnell McIntosh at the corner, too far out for McNamara to add the extras.

Lisone got only his second start for Leeds and is beginning to find his feet in English conditions. He rocked Hull defenders with some powerful runs, one of which led tonOledzki crashing over from close-range on the hour. Martin kicked his fourth goal.

To their credit, Hull didn’t throw in the towel. Litten scored following a penalty with 15 left and McNamara converted.

Eight minutes from time, Tindall was pulled down just short and Martin ploughed over from acting-half, though his conversion attempt hit a post.

The penalty count finished six five to Leeds, after being one-each at half-time. Hull received two set-restarts to Rhinos’ one.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Macdonald, Newman, Martin, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, O’Connor, Lisone. McDonnell, Tetevano, Smith. Subs Johnson, Sangare, Holroyd, Tindall.

Hull FC: Litten, McIntosh, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, Swift, McNamara, Lovodua, Sao, Houghton, Fash, Lane, Griffin, Cator. Subs Satae, Brown, Gardiner, Dwyer.