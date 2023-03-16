A 3, some 4s and a 7: Leeds Rhinos ratings from defeat at Castleford Tigers
Leeds Rhinos’ two-game winning run ended in a 14-8 derby defeat at Castleford Tigers on Thursday.
By Peter Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 22:44 GMT
Leeds led twice, but never got a grip on the game and were undone by their own errors, plus a spirited effort from Tigers who picked up their first win of the season.
One or two Rhinos players came through with reputation intact, but it was a disappointing 80 minutes for the visitors. Here’s how the players rated.
