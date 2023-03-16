News you can trust since 1890
A 3, some 4s and a 7: Leeds Rhinos ratings from defeat at Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos’ two-game winning run ended in a 14-8 derby defeat at Castleford Tigers on Thursday.

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 22:44 GMT

Leeds led twice, but never got a grip on the game and were undone by their own errors, plus a spirited effort from Tigers who picked up their first win of the season.

One or two Rhinos players came through with reputation intact, but it was a disappointing 80 minutes for the visitors. Here’s how the players rated.

Scored a nice try and made a good try-saving tackle 7.

1. Full-back Richie Myler (squad number one)

Scored a nice try and made a good try-saving tackle 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Never got a look in, some mistakes 4.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a (No 2)

Never got a look in, some mistakes 4. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Some strong moments, but too many errors 5 .

3. Centre: Nene Macdonald (No 4)

Some strong moments, but too many errors 5 . Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Took one huge hit, lively and posed an attacking threat 6

4. Centre: Harry Newman (No 4)

Took one huge hit, lively and posed an attacking threat 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

