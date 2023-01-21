Leeds were heading for victory, having led throughout the second half, but Hardaker went over against his former club two minutes from time to level the scores and Ben Reynolds sealed a 14-12 win for Leigh with a touchline conversion.

It was a useful exercise for both teams less than a month out from the new Betfred Super League season.

With both coaches naming a 21-man squad and changes being made throughout, it was difficult to get a gauge in either side’s prospects, but Rhinos - with a lot of players to come back in - don’t look in bad shape, though there’s clearly still much work to be done.

Rhinos' new signing Luis Roberts goes over for a try against his former club Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leigh have made a hoist of signings since winning promotion at the end of last season and it’ll take them time to gel, but if they can keep their top side fit, they have enough quality to stay up this time.

Leeds suffered a blow before the game when David Fusaitu’a, the winger who had been due to play for the first time since last August, was ruled out. Teenager Alfie Edgell, not in the original squad, was called up on the bench.

Fusitu’a was the eighth first teamer to miss out, along with Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith and Luke Hooley.

It was an opportunity to get some minutes into halves Blake Austin - almost unrecognisable with a new short haircut - and Aidan Sezer - who didn’t figure in the Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield.

Justin Sangare on the attack for Rhinos at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

Along with new signing Luis Roberts, Sezer was the pick for Rhinos in the first half. He and Austin were taken off at the interval and Leeds lacked creativity in the second period, which ultimately cost them the win.

Richie Myler came on at half-back and Morgan Gannon and Jack Sinfield took over as a new half-back combination.

Other experimentation included moving Ash Handley from full-back to centre, with Derrell Olpherts outside him.

Roberts, who made a positive first impression, had spells at centre and wing, after Liam Tindall went off for a head injury assessment.

Aidan Sezer passes during Rhinos' pre-season game at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

Tom Holroyd, after missing the whole of last season,got some more valuable minutes in the middle and looked quite sharp.

It was a first experience of English conditions for Sam Lisone, but he struggled to make an impact on the game and clearly needs more time on the field.

Leeds trailed twice in the first half, but rallied to lead 12-8 at the interval. The second half was stalemate until a couple of minutes from time when Hardaker stretched over to win it for the hosts.

Ricky Leutele, the centre signed from Huddersfield Giants, was someone Rhinos showed an interest in before he moved to Leigh. He opened the scoring after five minutes from Josh Charnley’s offload.

Leutele was opposite 20-year-old Roberts, who joined Rhinos in the off-season from Leigh. He didn’t establish himself at the then-Centurions so had more than one point to prove. Midway through the first half he showed a glimpse of why Rhinos boss Rohan Smith snapped him up, bumping off Leutele, dummying to Kruise Leeming - who was on his inside shoulder - and powering over for a quality try, which Aidan Sezer converted.

Leigh regained the lead with an ugly try, Leutele going over from acting-half a metre out following a mess play-the-ball after Tindalland Roberts had kept Charnley out following a strong run by Hardaker.

Leon Ruan went close after some slick handling on Leeds’ left, but Leigh had the better of things until the visitors’ second try, just before the break.

That was created by Sezer - who also converted - with a pass which put Sam Walters into space and he did well to slip out an offload to send Leeming over.

A skirmish early in the second half was placed on report, the incident being sparked by an apparent late hit on kicker Sinfield, who did well to bounce straight back up.

Leeds failed to make the most of some early territory in the second half, but then got bogged down at their own end and defended spiritedly in the face of heavy pressure.

Having survived that, Rhinos got on top again, but lacked a cutting edge and Leigh made the most of their only real chance when Hardaker got over on Rhinos’ right and Reynolds landed a superb kick.

Leigh Leopards: Hardaker, Nisbet, Chamberlain, Leutele, Reynolds, O’Brien, Mulhern, Smith, Nakubuwai, Leutele, Charnely, Reynolds, O;’Brien, Mulhern, Smith, Nakubuwai, Wardle, Holmes, Asdiata. Subs Hanley, Wilde, O’Donnell, J Gannon, Jones,. Lam, Davism Amone.

Leeds Rhinos: Handley, Tindall, Roberts, Edwards, Olpherts, Austin, Sezer, Holroyd, Leeming, Walters, Tetevano, Ruan, Donaldson. Subs Sangare, Lisone, O’Connor,. Myler, Gannon, Sinfield, McDonnell, Edgell.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

