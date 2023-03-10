Leeds Rhinos 26 Wakefield Trinity 0: Harry Newman makes memorable return as visitors' barren run continues

Newman had not played any rugby since suffering his third hamstring injury of the 2022 season, last August.

He was among Rhinos’ substitutes and stayed on the bench, despite an injury to centre Ash Handley, until the 56th minute.

Three later, Blake Austin kicked to Leeds’ left, the ball was knocked back by David Fusitu’a and Newman was there to gather, with his first touch, swoop over the line and narrow the angle for the conversion.

David Fusitu'a scores for Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

That was the highlight of a game which, from Leeds’ point of view anyway, got going in the second half after a dire opening 40.

It was 0-0 at half-time, which flattered both teams. Rhinos butchered a couple of chances and Trinity had more possession near the opposition’s line without ever looking like scoring.

That was the Trinity’s fifth half without getting points on the board and their second successive first-period stalemate.

At half-time they must have felt they could get something from the game, but the final 40 was quite one-sided as Leeds settled down after getting off the mark. They finished with five tries, which didn’t seem likely in the first-half.

Trinity showed some urgency in the final stages and did manage to get over the line twice, but were held up both times and another zero is a hugely worrying statistic.

Also returning for Rhinos from long-term injury was James Bentley, who came on after 20 minutes, replacing Handley who had been hurt a few moments earlier, closing down a Trinity break which was brought back for a forward pass.

Handley, who had led Rhinos out, tried to play on, but bowed to the inevitable. Rather than introduce Newman so early, Bentley went into the second-row and Rhyse Martin switched to centre.

In Rhinos’ first five sets, Trinity failed to deal with the kick twice, Leeds knocked-on twice and were penalised in possession for obstruction.

The sixth set was uneventful, then Reece Lyne dropped Aidan Sezer’s kick at the end of the seventh and subsequently Martin crashed over from Jarrod O’Connor’s pass, but he was held up by Lee Gaskell and Renouf Antoni.

Leeds’ only other first-half chance in the came in the final moments. Nene Macdonald made a break, but ran into Liam Kay. His support had been pulled back and Leeds probably should have taken the two, but tapped the penalty and - after a superb tackle by Sezer forced a drop out - Cameron Smith crossed from Sezer’s kick, but Martin had knocked-on.

The deadlock was finally broken four minutes after the interval. Leeds received successive penalties, the second on Wakefield’s line and from that Austin fed Myler and his clever pass was finished nicely by David Fusitu’a.

Martin couldn’t add the extras from the touchline, which is worthy of note in itself. Newman’s introduction produced the loudest cheer of the night up to that point, but was eclipsed when he grabbed his try, which Martin improved - for the first of his two goals - on the hour.

The conversion made it 10-0 and settled Leeds’ nerves. They played a bit after that and added three more tries, after 63, 67 and 73 minutes.

Tom Holroyd returned from a spell on the bench and went over with his first touch, supporting after Sezer burst through a gap; then on 67 Leeds ran the ball on the last, Austin supplied Myler and his lofted pass was finished in style by Fusitu’a.

Wakefield managed to get over the line seven minutes from time, but Kevin Proctor was held up by Bentley.

In the same attack, Mason Lino tried to shift the ball wide to the left, his pass rebounded to Myler - with clear country ahead - and he wisely handed on to Macdonald who raced away for his first Rhinos try. Martin had gone off for a breather so Sezer added the goal.

Trinity must be wondering where their next points will come from. Three minutes from the end they got over the line again and again Bentley was there to prevent the try, holding up Liam Hood.

Wakefield lost Gaskell to a pectoral muscle injury after 40 minutes and centre Samisoni Langi failed a head injury assessment in the opening moments of the second-half.

The penalty count was heavily against Trinity. Leeds received all six in the second period after it was five-three in their favour before the interval.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler,Macdonald, Olpherts, Handley, Fusitu’a, Austin, Sezer, Holroyd, O’Connor, Tetevano, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Subs Lisone, Walters, Newman, Bentley.

Wakefield Trinity: Kay, Kershaw, Lyne, Langi, Tofua, Gaskell, Lino, Whitbread, Hood, Atoni, Pitts, Ashurst, Crowther. Subs M Smith, Battye, Proctor, Eseh.

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield).

