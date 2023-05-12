Rhinos trailed 14-0, got back into the game with an interception try by Harry Newman and then had Zane Tetevano sent-off just before the interval.

Despite having been on the back foot for the opening 40 minutes and losing James Bentley to a head injury, Leeds dominated the second half to score five tries to one.

Smith admitted Rhinos “weren’t pleased with our whole performance”, but insisted: “It was brave, spirited, there’s a lot of belief in that dressing room even though we haven’t performed consistently within games as we’d like.

Rhinos' Zane Tetevano is shown a red card by referee Liam Moore. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“The first half was clumsy, then the referee made a big decision. We never lost belief, then at half-time we regrouped a bit.

“Obviously the intercept before half-time helped things, that was a huge play - an excellent read and then execution of skill to catch that and to be able to accelerate and finish it off.

“When the referee made that big call I thought we were still in it. It was going to take a lot, a lot of good effort and some good execution and maybe a few things to go our way.

“The things that went our way were on the back of good defence, connected defence and sometimes you can get an intercept or two or three.”

Bentley’s concussion rules him out of next Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup rematch with Wigan and Tetevano could miss the tie through suspension.

Of the red card, Smith said: “I didn’t have too much time to spend analysing referee decisions because we’ve got to try to put a plan in place.

“We’ve already lost one edge back-rower in James Bentley and now we’re losing another one, but from the replays I saw, it was difficult to be conclusive of the point of contact.

