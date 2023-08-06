Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith 'proud' of effort in loss to Leigh Leopards

Rhinos' Tom Holroyd ois tackled by Leigh's ex-Leeds forward Ava Seumanufagai. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos led 6-4 at half-time, but were outscored by two tries to one in Leigh’s final game before next week’s Betfred Challenge Cup final.

Smith said: “It was a good contest, a tough, physical game again. We were there or thereabouts.

“We got beaten in a couple of critical moments defensively, but I thought our defence overall was excellent against a very good attacking team.

“We had some position ourselves, but probably didn’t execute as well as we’d like at times. We had a lot of young kids playing and it will help them.”

The coach stressed: “I am really proud of the overall effort of our players today. Three or four were severely under the weather going into the game and they never hesitated to dig in. There’s plenty to learn, but plenty to be proud of.”