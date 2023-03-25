News you can trust since 1890
Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings V Catalans Dragons as pair score 9s in thriller

Leeds Rhinos ended Catalans Dragons’ 100 per cent record with a stunning 32-22 comeback win at Headingley on Saturday. Here’s what happened and how the players rated.

By Peter Smith
Published 25th Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT

Rhinos seemed down and out when they trailed 22-8 at half-time, but produced a stunning second-half performance to run in five unanswered tries.

Tom Davies try gave Catalans an early lead before Harry Newman got Rhinos off the mark with a well-taken try from Cameron Smith’s pass; then Rhyse Martin picked up from Blake Austin’s kick, hacked ahead and ran through to touch down. Nene Macdonald was tackled into touch just before getting the ball down and Newman couldn’t gather Aidan Sezer’s kick just short of the line.

But Adam Keiran sliced through to restore the visitors’ lead and then Mitchell Pearce was awarded a score by video referee Marcus Griffiths, despite an initial call of ‘no try’ for him being tackled short and stretching over on the second attempt. Zane Tetevano crossed just before the break, but Richie Myler’s pass was forward; then Paul Seguier touched down from a loose ball after Martin offloaded behind Rhinos’ line.

Newman made Rhinos’ task harder by getting himself sin-binned for dissent early in the second-half, but Rhinos scored two tries in his absence, through Myler - off Sezer’s pass - and Jarrod O’Connor who snuck over from acting-half.

Newman had a touchdown ruled out for a foot in touch,but Derrell Olpherts’ superb finish, from Austin’s break cut the gap to just two, then Tom Holroyd stormed over from a pass by Austin after the stand-off had booted a 40-20.

Aidan Sezer converted and Leeds sealed it in spectacular fashion when Myler fielded a kick near his own line, broke into space and Newman was in support to dive over. Martin’s first goal - with his sixth attempt completed the scoring.

Forward pass to Zane Tetevano was a big error, but supported well for his try and did brilliantly to set up the clincher 8

1. Full-back Richie Myler (squad number one)

Forward pass to Zane Tetevano was a big error, but supported well for his try and did brilliantly to set up the clincher 8 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had a solid game, safe, but no clear chances 7

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a (No 2)

Had a solid game, safe, but no clear chances 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

There was no excuse for the sin-binning, but he bounced back in outstanding fashion 7

3. Centre: Harry Newman (No 3)

There was no excuse for the sin-binning, but he bounced back in outstanding fashion 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Brilliant at times, but also made a costly error and had a rare off day with the boot 7 .

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin (No 12)

Brilliant at times, but also made a costly error and had a rare off day with the boot 7 . Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

