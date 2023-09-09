Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'We'll learn from it': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith reflects on thrashing by Wigan Warriors

Coach Rohan Smith admitted Leeds Rhinos won’t forget their 50-0 home drubbing by Wigan Warriors, but insists they will learn from it.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:49 BST
Rhinos conceded nine tries in a defeat which almost certainly ended their top-six hopes with two rounds remaining in the Betfred Super League season.

“You never forget those types of days,” Smith admitted in his post-match press conference. “They stay there, you just learn to deal with it better.

“You take something out of it, a lot of the younger players will learn a lot. It’s what pro’ sport is about, you have some bad days and you fight through it.”

Leeds's coach Rohan Smith is interviewed by Sky TV after his side's 50-0 loss to Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds's coach Rohan Smith is interviewed by Sky TV after his side's 50-0 loss to Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds's coach Rohan Smith is interviewed by Sky TV after his side's 50-0 loss to Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wigan are top of the table and Smith admitted the result was “clearly disappointing”, but insisted his players “put a lot of effort in today”.

He said: “It was a good arm wrestle in the opening period, but we got beaten to the punch a little bit on a couple of kick plays and there was a video ref one that went the wrong way.

“We were second-best against a very, very strong Wigan team, but I thought a lot of players in that group were doing their best for the team and trying hard, playing out of position or playing more minutes than was expected.”

Rhinos have another tough game at Catalans Dragons next Saturday. Smith stated: “The group is tight and together, despite lacking execution today in key moments.

“We’ve had a lot of close games pretty much all year and we played against opposition who were firing.

“A lot of players have been to a place they haven’t been before this year, some were asked to play more minutes or a bigger role.

“There’s a lot of spirit in that group, they’re a proud group and we’ll start again building towards a good performance next week.”

