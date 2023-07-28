Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith admits Super League top-six will 'take a lot of doing' after loss at St Helens
Rhinos led twice, but Jack Welsby’s second try 13 minutes from time – moments after Leeds had gone 18-16 ahead –won the game for Saints.
Leeds remain eighth in Betfred Super League, but are now four points behind Hull KR who hold the sixth and final play-off place.
Smith admitted Rhinos’ second successive defeat was a “setback”, but insisted his side are still in the hunt with seven rounds remaining in the regular season.
“It is going to take a lot of doing,” Smith told Sky Sports. “It doesn’t get any easier, against Leigh next week, so we have got improve and get a better result.”
Smith felt Rhinos defended well against Saints, but he was unhappy with the speed of the game. He said: “It was a great contest; the effort was there and we competed well, as did St Helens.
"Their tryline defence probably got them home in the end. Defensively we weren’t too far off the mark, but the game lacked any real rhythm.”