Rhinos led twice, but Jack Welsby’s second try 13 minutes from time – moments after Leeds had gone 18-16 ahead –won the game for Saints.

Leeds remain eighth in Betfred Super League, but are now four points behind Hull KR who hold the sixth and final play-off place.

Smith admitted Rhinos’ second successive defeat was a “setback”, but insisted his side are still in the hunt with seven rounds remaining in the regular season.

Sam Walters scores Rhinos' second try in the 22-18 loss at St Helens on Friday. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It is going to take a lot of doing,” Smith told Sky Sports. “It doesn’t get any easier, against Leigh next week, so we have got improve and get a better result.”

Smith felt Rhinos defended well against Saints, but he was unhappy with the speed of the game. He said: “It was a great contest; the effort was there and we competed well, as did St Helens.