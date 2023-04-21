'I have to find some solutions why': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith faces puzzle after Leigh Leopards loss

Rhinos suffered their fifth defeat in 10 Betfred Super League games, going down 20-6 at Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Almost all the damage was done in the opening quarter as Leigh scored three tries to go 16-0 ahead.

Rhinos have scored first only three times this season and led at the break twice and Smith admitted: “I am going to have to spend the next couple of weeks trying to find some solutions as to why.

“They executed some plays really well, so they can’t go without credit, but they were also plays we were prepared for.

Assessing his side’s performance, the coach said: “We were pretty ordinary, defensively, early in the piece. We gave them a good start and then we were disjointed and I thought we chased the scoreboard way too early, which led to errors.

“Clearly in the second-half we were winning the energy battle, but there was no execution on the back of it.”

Smith admitted Rhinos’ “play selection wasn’t there” and felt they showed a lack of patience at times.

He added: “It was too lateral for my liking. It typifies some games so far, in some others we have performed well.

“In this game, we just lacked execution. That was the most critical; thing, aside from a sluggish start and a few defensive bits. The only way we can get momentum is by executing our plays.”

Rhinos have a mostly fit squad, but Smith insisted it is too early to think about changes for the next game, at home to Salford next month.

He said: “Most of the answers are in that changing room right now. We will assess things and see how we are looking going into the game after the break.”

Centre Harry Newman, who is in the extended England squad for next Saturday’s Test against France, seemed to take a knock in the final moments, but Smith said: “He’s okay.

“He just got a scare, as per those tackles that are happening at the moment. It was his ankle, I think, he was concerned about.”

Half-back Aidan Sezer did not come out for the second-half, for the second successive game. Smith revealed: “Towards the end of the first-half he was struggling getting around, [he had] a quad issue.

