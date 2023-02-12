None of Rhinos’ team had first team experience and some were playing against adult opposition for the first time.

Rhinos academy coach Tony Smith said: “We knew it was going to be difficult, it was the strongest team they could possibly put out and we had 13 or 14 17-year-old kids in there.

“I have nothing but praise for our lads, I am not concerned about the scoreline whatsoever.

Rhinos (in blue) and Hunslet players line up together after the hosts' win in the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

“We conceded some tries on the edge and as the game went on we put more younger lads on in the middle and they just went through us, but that’s what it’s all about, trying to learn how to be a professional rugby league player.

“They never stopped trying and it’s games like this that put the foundations in place to get you to where you need to be as a player.”

Smith felt prop Tom Nicholson-Watton “was really, really good” and also praised winger Neil Tchamambe, but stressed: “All the lads went well.

“As young lads it’s never easy playing against seasoned professionals; there were encouraging signs for me, Leeds Rhinos and all those young blokes.”

Hunslet's Steve Crossley receives the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy from Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, right and Parksiders' chairman Ken Sykes. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Hunslet begin their league campaign away to Doncaster next weekend and boss Alan Kilshaw was “happy with some aspects” of his side’s performance, though he felt they tried to “over-play too much in the first half”.

But he stressed: “I was really impressed with Leeds; they were tough and resilient against blokes, they were very technical and well-coached.

“I thought it was a quicker game than League One and I’ve got some headaches now going into next Sunday.”

Rhinos' Tom Nicholson-Watton had a strong game in the defeat to Hunslet. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Kilshaw accepted his side had the edge physically, but added: “We did play some good stuff as well and created some opportunities on the edges.

“They threw a lot at us so that was a really good challenge. I think we got a lot more out of it this year than last year.”