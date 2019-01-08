Leeds United Under-23s - from the notebook: Kun caps off whirlwind few days, Whites back on track and is Liam Cooper back in contention?

Leeds United's Under-23s earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Hull City in the Professional Development League on Monday evening - but what were the key talking points from the game?

Could Liam Cooper be fit for Derby County?

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper returned to action for the first time since early December on Monday night.

The Whites skipper completed 65 minutes as he stepped up his return from a knee injury which has kept him sidelined since the 1-0 Yorkshire derby victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last month.

Cooper's problem required emergency surgery in Italy and the 27-year-old was initially ruled out for six weeks.

United though confirmed he was back in training before Christmas and after coming through the victory over Hull City unscathed he now could be in line for a call up to Marcelo Bielsa's senior squad on Friday evening as Leeds welcome Derby County to Elland Road.

Leeds United Under-23s hand Hull City a 3-1 defeat.

Leeds are extremely short of centre-back options with Gaetano Berardi still missing and Kalvin Phillips suspended following his red card on New Year's Day in the 4-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Cooper though has given Bielsa some food for thought ahead of the Championship clash with Frank Lampard's side as he completed his scheduled minutes with no recurring issues with the 63-year-old watching on in East Yorkshire.

Under-23s coach Daniel Schofield told LUTV afterwards: "He was planned to play 60 minutes and he played 65. It's fantastic to have the club captain with the young players and setting a great example."

Corberan back to winning ways (and the top of the table)

Carlos Corberan masterminded a successful 2018 for the Whites Under-23s having overseen 31 league games in total with 19 wins, 5 draws and 7 defeats coming from those fixtures.

United though ended the year on a disappointing note as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Barnsley at Thorp Arch before Christmas.

A 3-1 victory over bottom of the table Hull City saw Leeds return to winnings ways and the top of the pile on Monday night in tricky conditions.

Wind wreaked havoc at the East Riding County headquarters with United unable to put on their usual passing play.

Leeds though battled hard for a 3-1 victory and displayed another side of their game as they rejoined Birmingham City at the top of the PDL North with the two teams separated only by goal difference.

Kun caps off fantastic few days

It's been a positive week for Leeds United's next generation at Thorp Arch.

Following the Whites Sunday FA Cup tie at Queens Park Rangers, in which head coach Bielsa opted to select a vast amount of Under-23s, they were back in action a little over 24 hours later.

The likes of Kun Temenuzhkov, Tom Pearce, Clarke Oduor, Hugo Diaz, Jordan Stevens, Robbie Gotts and Will Huffer all made the trip to the capital.

Bulgarian striker Temenuzhkov though had reason to celebrate more than most as he stepped off the bench at Loftus Road for his senior debut in the closing stages.

The 18-year-old capped off a whirlwind few days as he bagged twice in Hull with two efforts from a player with a real poachers instinct in front of goal.