Junior Firpo has issued a “better side” Leeds United challenge with a Whites results admission and virus update.

Left-back Firpo helped Leeds to a huge 4-3 win at Monday night’s Championship hosts Middlesbrough, after which he revealed that he battled through a recent bout of sickness and fever, declaring that he was on the verge of throwing up in the second half.

Victory at Boro, where Firpo provided two assists, put Daniel Farke’s Whites back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places with just two games left, starting with tonight’s huge clash at Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking to LUTV, Firpo admitted that only wins would now do as Leeds look to haul themselves over the automatics promotion line as he challenged Leeds to now “show” they were the better side than tonight’s hosts QPR.

The left back also said he was now feeling much better after his bout of sickness but warned that tonight’s hosts would present another hard test.

"From the illness point of view I feel much better,” said Firpo. “Just sore eyes at the minute, I think when the virus catches you, it's going everywhere. I feel good now."

Pressed on tonight’s game at QPR - and that any win in any fashion would do - he admitted: "I think the last three games are like that. It doesn't matter how the result comes, we just have to get over the line and we just have to win every game to be able to give us a chance to be there at the end of the season where we want to be.

"I think QPR will be difficult. A different team, they play differently (to Middlesbrough). I don't want to say less or more quality but it's a different situation.

"Middlesbrough are obviously a really good side, they were in really good form but QPR is totally different. I think we will try to make a different game.

"Obviously I hope we don't concede as many goals as at Middlesbrough and I hope we get the three points. Obviously I think we are the better team. I think we have to show that on the pitch.

"We have to be focused on ourselves and prepare for the game in one way that we are in control during all phases in the game and we take this possibility of the game and we go for the win.