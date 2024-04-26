QPR man hopes to make 'edgy' Leeds United's evening an uncomfortable one at Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers defender Steve Cook hopes to make Leeds United’s visit to Loftus Road an ‘uncomfortable’ one as the R’s aim to finish their home campaign on a high.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th Apr 2024, 18:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

QPR can confirm their Championship status for another season if they secure a win in their final home game of the season tonight. Leeds, meanwhile, know three points are paramount for their hopes of automatic promotion and will do everything to ensure back-to-back wins are recorded following Monday night’s triumph at the Riverside Stadium.

Speaking to the matchday programme, R’s defender Cook previewed the fixture: “Teams that come down have a huge budget and Leeds managed to keep a lot of their Premier League players from last year, as well as adding really well in the summer. I think they'll be enjoying the challenge, but obviously there is added pressure because they're a huge club as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Leeds are still fighting for the top two and we need to make them feel uncomfortable tonight. We know it's going to be a difficult one - they're an extremely talented squad with a good manager and philosophy.

“I think anyone that comes down to Loftus Road will be slightly worried, because it's a tough place to play and hopefully we can start the game well, make Leeds feel edgy and take advantage of that.”

Kick-off at Loftus Road is at 8pm.

Related topics:QPR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.