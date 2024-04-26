Watch more of our videos on Shots!

QPR can confirm their Championship status for another season if they secure a win in their final home game of the season tonight. Leeds, meanwhile, know three points are paramount for their hopes of automatic promotion and will do everything to ensure back-to-back wins are recorded following Monday night’s triumph at the Riverside Stadium.

Speaking to the matchday programme, R’s defender Cook previewed the fixture: “Teams that come down have a huge budget and Leeds managed to keep a lot of their Premier League players from last year, as well as adding really well in the summer. I think they'll be enjoying the challenge, but obviously there is added pressure because they're a huge club as well.

“Leeds are still fighting for the top two and we need to make them feel uncomfortable tonight. We know it's going to be a difficult one - they're an extremely talented squad with a good manager and philosophy.

“I think anyone that comes down to Loftus Road will be slightly worried, because it's a tough place to play and hopefully we can start the game well, make Leeds feel edgy and take advantage of that.”