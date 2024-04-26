Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has reportedly been contacted by Canada regarding the possibility of becoming their next manager. Marsch has been out of work since being dismissed by Leeds in February 2023.

The American coach has come close to a return to the dugout on several occasions since leaving Elland Road and he has been considered for vacancies at Leicester City, Southampton and more recently Club Brugge, with the latter outfit deeming him to be too be out of their price range.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Canada may well be willing to offer him the chance to step back into management. The report claims Marsch is one of the candidates to have been out sounded out, but it remains to be seen if he would be interested in the role at this point in his career.

Of course, should Marsch get the job, he would have the chance to lead the nation into a home World Cup in 2026, with Canada co-hosting the tournament alongside Mexico and the USA. The position has been vacant since August when John Herdman resigned in order to make the move to MLS side Toronto FC.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also been contacted by Canada Soccer, with the ex-Manchester United and Cardiff City coach also out of work at present. Neither man has experience of managing at international level but Marsch was a member of the US national team backroom staff at the start of his coaching career.

The 50-year-old is no stranger to Canadian football fans, either, having had a spell in charge of Montreal Impact before he became associated with the Red Bull group.

Jose Mourinho was one of the first managers Canada approached but the ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea boss, who left Roma earlier this season, turned down an interview offer. Frank Lampard is also thought to have said no to the job. The report claims Canada are also considering Aitor Karanka, Paul Clement and Bobby Smyrniotis of Forge FC.

Canada did qualify for the 2022 World Cup for the first time since 1986, but they lost all three of their group stage games and failed to progress. They'll be hoping for a better showing on home soil next time around.

Marsch started his coaching career as an assistant for the USA in 2010, shortly after calling time on his playing days. As mentioned above, he then took charge at Montreal, but left the club after just over a year with a win percentage of just 33.33. After a spell with Princeton Tigers, the American then joined New York Red Bulls in 2015.