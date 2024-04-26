Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Friday night when they take on a QPR side that could secure safety with with a win, although they look as though they will beat the drop anyway. As for Daniel Farke’s men, they need to win to remain in with a real shot of automatic promotion, currently just one point ahead of Ipswich Town but having played a game more.

Leeds won’t want to give second place back to Ipswich ahead of next weekend’s final games, but even with a win on Friday night, if Ipswich win this weekend and during the week, they could well go into the final game with their fate in their own hands. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.

McKenna on promotion race

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes his men are still in a strong position despite having to play from behind with their games in hand in the final two weeks. “As I've said many times and it's the truth I don't watch the teams in and around us. I don't put emotional energy into that,” McKenna said in his latest press conference.

“Of course, there's been lots of games that can involve us, especially if you look a layer deeper at this scenario or that scenario or what different teams' motivations will be. But I don't tend to spend any energy on that.

“We're aware of the results but we knew going into a two-week break without a game and with lots of other teams playing that the situation would be different when we come back.

“But on the other hand, we know the position we're in is in our control and we can look forward to a great week ahead. We're going to have to work and fight really hard to get three positive results, but we know and believe we are capable of doing that. Our whole focus has been on preparing for that and giving us the best chance to get off to a good start to the week on Saturday at Hull.”

Palmer on Shackleton

Former Leeds man Carlton Palmer has issued his verdict on the future of Jamie Shackleton amid the whites star’s struggle for game time. "Daniel Farke has already expressed his admiration of Shackleton and his ability,” Palmer told Football League World. "He's been limited this season in what has been a difficult season, but he's 24 now and he needs to play.

"He had a strong season on loan at Millwall last year and just hasn't had the game time that he needs. I'm sure they'll sit down after Farke expressed how much he likes the player and his versatility.

"But if he's not getting game time in the Championship, then how's he going to get game time in the Premier League? It may well be that Leeds re-sign him and send him out on loan again, or maybe Shackleton will let his contract run down and move on.

"It will be interesting to see what transpires, but from a player's point of view, he is now 24 and you need to be playing regularly. As I say, if you're not playing regularly now, then how are you going to in the Premier League?

