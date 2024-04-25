Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ivory Coast international received immediate attention on the pitch from emergency services and Roma's medical staff and was later pictured 'in good spirits' at a nearby hospital, with the Italian club adding he would remain under the watchful eye of doctors and to undergo further testing.

Discussions between club officials and the referee took place at Udinese's Stadio Friuli and the decision was taken to abandon the fixture with the score tied at 1-1.

A statement from the capital club following Ndicka's release from hospital read: "Tests conducted confirmed the absence of cardiac pathologies and the healing of the minimal pneumothorax that occurred during the match.

"The player is therefore fit for resuming sports activity that will be monitored in the following days."

This evening, the remainder of the match will be completed with Llorente among the Roma starting XI, although Ndicka who was stretchered off in visible distress due to chest pain is unlikely to feature. Fellow Leeds loanee Rasmus Kristensen was at the time of Ndicka's withdrawal an unused substitute, but is unlikely to replace the Ivorian for the final 18 minutes with alternate centre-backs Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini available to boss Daniele De Rossi. Although, competition rules stipulate that teams can change their starting XI for the fixture's resumption if they so wish, except for those who had already been substituted.