Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foxes' promotion was rubber-stamped in West London on Friday night as QPR set about dismantling Daniel Farke's side, inflicting the Whites' heaviest defeat under the German manager.

Leeds were unable to produce a statement performance, putting pressure on fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town with a win at Loftus Road, and now face an agonising wait to see whether the Tractor Boys slip up against Hull City and Coventry City to set up a final day showdown for the second remaining automatic promotion place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United's failure to take anything from their game with QPR meant that Leicester, while not yet champions, are guaranteed to finish in the top two.

At full-time on Friday, Leicester's official X account tweeted "I predict a riot", which is a nod to the anthem frequently played following victories at Elland Road. The song blared from the speaker system in LS11 earlier this season when Leeds turned a one-goal deficit into a 3-1 victory over the Foxes, cutting their lead at the top.

In recent weeks, though, Leeds have faltered away at Coventry, at home to Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers and most recently against QPR in what was undoubtedly their poorest performance of the season.