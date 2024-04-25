Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry Gray has enjoyed a brilliant new breakthrough with a thriving winger shining once more in a fresh Leeds United under-18s rise.

Rob Etherington’s young Whites are heading for the FA Youth Cup final later this month in which they will face Manchester City but the Leeds 18s are also enjoying a stellar run in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from four consecutive victories, United’s under-18s took on Derby County’s under-18s at Thorp Arch on Wednesday and romped to a 5-0 victory in which Archie Gray’s younger brother Harry bagged a superb brace.

England youth international Gray was netting his first under-18s double having already netted five times so far this campaign and both goals were extremely impressive, the 15-year-old striker twice cutting in from the left before producing clinical finishes to beat keeper Harley Price.

Scotland youth international winger Josh McDonald also continued his fine recent run with another goal and assist. McDonald, 17, has now netted four goals from his last six games which have also yielded three assists, his latest setting up Ollie Pickles to fire Leeds ahead in the 40th minute.

Harvey Vincent then doubled the Whites advantage three minutes after the interval, after which Gray netted his impressive brace in just six minutes, scoring with 57 and 62 minutes on the clock. From a Lleyton Brown assist, McDonald then brought up the nap hand with 12 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad