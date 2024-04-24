Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke must continue to manage his own emotions and keep himself in check over the remainder of the Championship season, says Tony Pulis. With just two more games to play over the regular season, Leeds United find themselves sitting inside the top two and that's where they'll hope to stay come May 4.

Wins over QPR on Friday and Southampton on the final day of the campaign will give them the best chance of doing that, but as it stands, their fate is not in their own hands. Leicester City appear to be all but over the line following their 5-0 demolition of Southampton on Tuesday night and that leaves Leeds needing Ipswich Town to drop points in at least one of their three remaining fixtures in order to stand chance of finishing ahead of them in the promotion race.

There's still time for a few more twists and turns yet, of course, and the final few days of the Championship promise to be nervy, if nothing else. As such, Pulis believes the manager who manages to keep his cool the most of the final 10 days of the regular season will likely be the man who leads their team to the Premier League.

“Managers like Daniel Farke who are fighting for promotion at this time of the season have got make sure they manage themselves and control their emotions first and foremost," Pulis told OLBG. "The ones that can do that best will succeed. I really think that coping with this is period of the season is why managers get paid the money they do.”

On Leeds' recent form, with the Whites winning just two of their last six, Pulis added: “I've been very surprised that Leeds dropped off, they've had a poor run of results and it shocked me.

“It's going to be interesting to see how Daniel Farke and those players react. The expectation at Leeds with those supporters is massive and you've got to have a group of players that can play under that type of pressure if you want to win promotion.

Keep up-to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter. “Whether Daniel thinks he's got that type of player to perform under pressure, I don't know. It might be a case where the players have taken a backwards step because the pressure has got to them.”

If Leeds are to win promotion, though, it seems they will be joining Leicester City in the Premier League. Despite losing two of their last six, the Foxes are the form team in the Championship right now and their wins over West Brom and Southampton over the last few days have seen them reassert their dominance at the top of the division. They could seal the deal on Monday night when they travel to Preston North End.