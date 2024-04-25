Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United could be without Patrick Bamford for the visit to Queens Park Rangers on Friday night as the promotion race nears the finish line. Bamford is one of Daniel Farke's big doubts for the penultimate fixture of the Championship season after taking a knock on Monday at Middlesbrough.

Leeds lost James to a costal cartilage injury and an oblique abdominal muscle tear in a challenge late on during the 4-3 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger managed to finish the game but sank to the turf at the full-time whistle and was helped down the tunnel by Leeds' physios, before being given pain relief for the journey back.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that James would be unavailable for Friday's trip to London. James' fellow Welsh international Connor Roberts was also ruled out of the Queens Park Rangers clash having suffered a reaction to his 67-minute appearance against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, while Pascal Struijk's groin surgery ended his season during the international break in March.

According to Farke it is not yet certain if James' campaign is over and there remains a hope that he could appear against Southampton on the final day at Elland Road.

"Normally with this type of injury you're ruled out for two to three weeks," said Farke. "The turnaround would be 12 days. Normally he's out but we still have a bit of hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our phyios, doctors and Daniel are working more or less 24 hours to make him availabile, we'll try everything. At the moment it's realistic to say he'll probably miss, it would be a nice little surprise if he's available."

As for the rest of the squad, Farke says playing in the weekend's first fixture on Friday night may mean fitness tests for some of his players and Bamford has the biggest question mark.

"A few hits and knocks, we have to make some late decisions because it's a short turnaround," said the German. "The only major doubt is Patrick Bamford, a big bruise on his knee, I'd label this a major doubt if he's available."

Farke added that if the QPR game was scheduled for Saturday then Bamford would almost certainly be fit and available, suggesting the striker could be expected to play some part on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Byram, whose season has been interrupted on a number of occasions by injury, came through the Boro clash fine however, as did Joe Rodon who took a kick on his calf.