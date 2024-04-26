QPR began brightly and went ahead with just eight minutes on the clock through Ilias Chair who was not closed down as he ran towards the Whites back line from deep. Chair then cut inside past Ilia Gruev before unleashing a low drive which took a slight deflection off Joe Rodon en route to sailing past Illan Meslier into the bottom right corner.

The hosts continued to threaten and a second goal quickly arrived through Lucas Andersen in the 22nd minute. Moor poor Leeds defending allowed QPR's Danish winger to ease into the box from the right flank and Andersen worked space in front of Ilia Gruev before rifling a low finish into the bottom left corner.

Leeds were just not at the races despite the magnitude of the tie and the hosts bagged a third goal in the 73rd minute in easy fashion as Lyndon Dykes headed home from a corner. United's night then got even worse in the 86th minute as yet another set piece, this time a Chair free-kick, was headed home by Sam Field.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a dreadful night for the Whites at Loftus Road which left Leicester City promoted and offers Ipswich Town a huge chance to now join them, potentially consigning the Whites to the play-offs.

1 . Illan Meslier 4 - First one was a deflection that took it away from him but rarely looked comfortable. Didn't get a strong hand to Field's header. Conceding too many from too few shots.

2 . Sam Byram 4 - Left himself exposed with a reckless yellow card. A couple of bits of tidy link up, one decent cross into the area.

3 . Ethan Ampadu 4 - Beaten in the air for the third. Made a couple of important blocks as QPR pressed in the second half. Not at his best.

4 . Joe Rodon 5 - A few poor giveaways in the first half, a couple of nice passes through the lines. Played a couple more of them in the second half and Leeds did little with them.

5 . Junior Firpo 5 - Delivered some dangerous crosses, put in some strong challenges. Wasn't as good as he was at Boro but at least he created something.