QPR vs Leeds United: Early team news, TV info, lineups, goal and score updates at Loftus Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Victory at Loftus Road will turn up the heat on promotion rivals Ipswich Town, who must wait until tomorrow to play Hull City and potentially reduce the arrears between themselves and current top two Leicester City and Leeds.
Lose or draw in West London and United will have left the door open for Kieran McKenna’s side to walk through and reclaim a spot in the automatic promotion places.
There is plenty riding on tonight’s game, which will captivate audiences up and down the country as the match is being beamed live on Sky Sports. Dan James, Connor Roberts and Pascal Struijk are ruled out for the away side, while Patrick Bamford is a doubt due to a bruised knee. Joe Rodon and Sam Byram are available after picking up knocks in the 4-3 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night.
Build-up, lineups, team news, live match coverage and analysis here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.