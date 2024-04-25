QPR demand made as defender makes Leeds United assessment and aims high

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

QPR defender Steve Cook has no intention of entering the final round of Championship fixtures with the club's relegation fate still in the balance. The west London outfit host Leeds United on Friday night and they know a win over Daniel Farke’s side would be enough to secure their spot in the second tier for another season.

Marti Cifuentes' side are currently 18th in the Championship, but they sit four points off the drop zone and with two games remaining, there is a possibility they could be reeled into a final day dogfight should they lose on Friday and results elsewhere across the weekend go against them.

Of course, the game is a must win for Leeds, too, but for very different reasons. The Whites have the opportunity to move four points clear of third placed Ipswich Town, for at least 24 hours, with a win and dial the pressure up on their promotion rivals.

Cook is more than aware of United's cause going into the game, but he's focused on what QPR are fighting for, knowing a seventh home win of the season would be decisive.

"It's been good, any win (vs Preston) is enjoyable but we know what we've got to do on Friday and how difficult it's going to be," Cook told Sky Sports ahead of the clash. "The last two games are tough opposition and we have to prepare right for Friday night.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. "We know what the game means to Leeds as well but we have got an awful lot to play for. We don't want to be watching Saturday's results and praying for results to go our way. We want to hopefully take care of business ourselves.

“It's difficult to keep looking at other teams' results, we want to win the last two games of the season. We've reiterated over the last few weeks that we want to win as many games as possible and I think that's a great mindset to have because if you aim low and stop, it's difficult to rebuild that momentum.

"We would obviously enjoy the next week a little more but the aim is to be competitive in both games and hopefully take six points."

QPR have struggled to find consistency on home soil for much of the season, but they will be given encouragement by their recent wins over Birmingham City and Preston North End at Loftus Road, with the latter coming just last weekend.