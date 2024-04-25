QPR vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke reveals fresh Dan James update as Joe Rodon injury question answered
Leeds’ penultimate fixture of the regular Championship season takes place tomorrow night with United knowing a win puts increased pressure on Kieran McKenna’s third place Ipswich Town to keep pace with league leaders Leicester City and Farke’s men.
The Whites were back to winning ways on Monday night, defeating Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, but victory came at a cost with Dan James ruled out for the trip to Loftus Road with a costal cartilage injury and torn oblique abdominal muscle.
James’ international teammate Joe Rodon also took a knock to his calf in the 4-3 win against Boro and an update on his condition is expected to be provided by Farke during today’s press conference.
Daniel Farke press conference live
Farke on possible celebrations
I think it’s also important to enjoy the moment a little bit [if we win v QPR]. Especially after an unlucky week, it’s never easy to win the momentum back. To do this in such a difficult game on the road, we were proud. If you don’t enjoy this, you will ask yourself why I’m doing all this disciplined hard work. Important to enjoy but not over the moon. The turnaround is quick and we want to deliver tomorrow. I allow myself to be happy for a few minutes then concentrate on giving the right messages after the game to make sure we’re ready for tomorrow.
Farke on believing in players
If you want to change the approach during such an important game you have to believe in your players. We’re working on these topics on the training pitch, we can play different setups, the players know what we have to do, if we switch from man-orientated to a bit more zonal, a bit more concentrated, sit slightly deeper or the other way round. It’s not that easy to change the approach during the game, there’s lots of noise in the stadium, but we’ve also worked on the training pitch and in the meeting room a lot, the players understand what we want. I put my faith in them, I wouldn’t overload them if we hadn’t worked on it. Hard work on the training pitch is always the answer. Doesn’t always work out in the perfect way but I’m confident we will be able to manage it.
Farke on approach v QPR
It’s always important to be ourselves on the pitch. You have to be brave and stick to your beliefs. QPR, they play as a side not like normally a team in this position fighting relegation, really good possession side, spend lots of time on their build-up, not easy to press them, make sure you’re dominant, you have to be brave. We have to play with a compact setup in their half, have to be brave to be successful. There are some necessities, for example against M’boro, to play more pragmatic and grind out a result. Our DNA is to attack games, this is what we want to do.
Farke on Byram and Rodon
With Sam we’ve put him in the ice bath last 48 hours so should be alright. Joe had a knock to his calf but he should be fine, yes.
Farke on team news
Normally with this type of injury [Dan James] you’re ruled out for 2-3 weeks. We still have a bit of hope. Our physios, doctors are working in the rehab to make him available. We try everything to make him available. At the moment it’s realistic to say he will miss the game, but it would be a nice surprise if he makes it next week. All the players made it through last game without major issues, a few hits and knocks. The only major doubt is Patrick Bamford, he has a big bruise on his knee.
Not a happy hunting ground
Leeds United’s last five trips to Loftus Road
Jan, 2020: QPR 1-0 Leeds
Feb, 2019: QPR 1-0 Leeds
Jan, 2019: QPR 2-1 Leeds (FA Cup)
Dec, 2017: QPR 1-3 Leeds
Aug, 2016: QPR 3-0 Leeds
On the agenda
Farke fielding questions from the press in just over an hour. Here’s what we’re expecting to ask and for him to answer:
- Dan James injury situation
- Joe Rodon calf knock
- QPR threat
- Leicester’s win vs Southampton
- Promotion picture
- Feeling the pressure/nerves
- Further Boro debrief
