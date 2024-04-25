If you want to change the approach during such an important game you have to believe in your players. We’re working on these topics on the training pitch, we can play different setups, the players know what we have to do, if we switch from man-orientated to a bit more zonal, a bit more concentrated, sit slightly deeper or the other way round. It’s not that easy to change the approach during the game, there’s lots of noise in the stadium, but we’ve also worked on the training pitch and in the meeting room a lot, the players understand what we want. I put my faith in them, I wouldn’t overload them if we hadn’t worked on it. Hard work on the training pitch is always the answer. Doesn’t always work out in the perfect way but I’m confident we will be able to manage it.