Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on this evening’s huge Championship fixture at Loftus Road including a Whites team change ‘not before time’, top two ‘probability’ and memories of a particular Marcelo Bielsa photo as Leeds head back to West London.

DAVID WATKINS

Two games to go and we have no idea how many points we need to achieve automatic promotion but the feeling is we need at least three more. By the time we then face Southampton we’ll have a better idea of what, if anything, we need on the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WELCOME CHANGE: Leeds United scoring again, such as Willy Gnonto's strike as part of four Whites goals at Middlesbrough, above. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Leicester City are almost there. Defeat for Leeds at QPR guarantees the Foxes promotion. If Leeds win, one more win for the Foxes, either at Preston North End or against Huddersfield Town, would do it for them. Therefore, it’s probably between Leeds and Ipswich Town for second.

For Leeds, it’s simple; beat QPR, then sit back and see how Ipswich do at Hull on Saturday and Coventry City on Tuesday. Should Ipswich get one point or less from those two, and Leeds beat QPR, we’re up, barring miracle final-day scores. If Ipswich get two or more points, it goes down to the wire.

For our trip to QPR - forget recent history, it doesn’t help us! We’ve lost five of our last six visits. The current form favours QPR too. They’ve taken 10 points from their last 18, Leeds eight. QPR also need points to be certain of avoiding relegation. It’s a tough ask, but so was Middlesbrough. If ever there is a time to stand tall, this is it!

Prediction: QPR 0 Leeds United 3.

KEITH INGHAM

QPR are basically safe thanks to their 1-0 win over Preston North End but will still want to finish their home campaign with a good performance tonight. Fifty years ago, Leeds’ last away game of the 1973/74 season they were given a guard of honour as they walked out as champions on a sunny day in that splendid polyester yellow strip. Wouldn’t it be fantastic to improve their chances of promotion by winning this game in 23/24?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few players took knocks at the end of the game with Dan James visibly struggling. It is hoped that apart from Connor Roberts and James the manager has the rest of his squad to pick from - although Patrick Bamford has also picked up a knock.

A win means Ipswich Town will have to reap at least four points from their games at Hull City and Coventry City to take this to a last match ‘showdown’. They play seemingly-doomed Huddersfield Town whilst we face Southampton who may hopefully have one eye on their play-off games to come.

It was so important to get that first win since the international break on Monday and I think they will make it two in a week tonight. Deep breaths, we go again.

Prediction: QPR 1 Leeds United 2.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United are back scoring goals – and not before time. QPR away is another massive, must-win game. I expect that if Leeds are victorious this will heap massive pressure on Ipswich Town who travel to Hull City on Saturday night for a very challenging game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I cannot see Ipswich winning all the three remaining games which they will probably need to win if Leeds open up a four-point lead at QPR. So, it’s a must-win game that could shift the psychological advantage our way.

The game, like Middlesbrough on Monday, is winnable provided Leeds are efficient in taking chances. QPR probably need another point to ensure survival so may play with caution – unlike Boro – which may work against us; however, our newly-discovered confidence, and quality, should see us through.

I do not foresee any team changes as Daniel Farke is reluctant to change a winning side but Patrick Bamford is a major doubt for tonight’s game after picking up a knock. We do still have options on the bench if required with Jaidon Anthony, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe, despite losing Dan James to a muscle injury. And a bit more luck would not go amiss.

Prediction: QPR 1 Leeds United 3.

ANDY RHODES

The Championship season has reached crunch time and, as things stand, there are only a handful of teams not currently feeling the strain. The battle for promotion has, in effect, become a three-horse race and, after their win at Middlesbrough on Monday, Leeds have their noses in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites began the week knowing that wins at Boro and Queens Park Rangers would likely be required. Monday’s game was understandably nervy but Leeds overcame the chaos. Middlesbrough came to play football which would have been to Daniel Farke’s liking.

QPR, who need to win tonight to guarantee safety on the night, may opt for a more negative approach. United have struggled to break down sides that park the bus this season. If ever there was a time for Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto to find ways through these defences, this is it.

Many fans will recall the photo of Marcelo Bielsa looking dejected in a Loftus Road corridor after a previous defeat in West London. If Leeds win here we might all begin to believe again.

Prediction: QPR 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Although the Middlesbrough clash was not a game for the purists it must have given Daniel Farke’s men a massive confidence boost. Buoyed by this, the Whites head to West London to face QPR tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At last the mist is clearing at the summit of the Championship table as Leicester City finally woke up and gave Southampton a thrashing on Tuesday night. Barring Acts of God and natural disasters, the Foxes should be promoted as champions.

United still have everything to play for and much work to do if they are to join Leicester as runners-up. This is one occasion when it is necessary to disagree with our Lord and Saviour Billy Bremner. His autobiography was entitled ‘You get Nowt for being Second’. Times have changed and these days you do!

QPR were a basket case before the arrival of Marti Cifuentes but they have managed to fight their way out of the relegation spots. However, they do need a point or two to ensure their continued participation in the Championship. So this will be another tough challenge for the Whites, but one that with a bit of confidence and good luck, they should overcome.