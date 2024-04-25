Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John has also been handed a £2,000 fine for his actions in the closing stages of Leeds’ defeat by Rovers. Daniel Farke’s assistant was shown a straight red card by match official James Bell as the Leeds bench protested the non-award of a late penalty for what was perceived by those in the home dugout as a foul on Patrick Bamford.

"My staff members were appealing for a red card, it's also quite normal at the crunch time period,” Farke said at the end of the match. “You also have to understand the emotions, especially after what happened the other night. I have to ask for the explanation.”

A statement released by the FA on Thursday morning read: “Leeds United’s assistant manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £2,000 after misconduct at their EFL Championship game on Saturday 13 April.

“Christopher John admitted that his behaviour was improper during the 97th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a subsequent hearing.”