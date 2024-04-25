Massive Leeds United boost expected in automatic promotion hunt but with bitter Whites twist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved back into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Monday night’s thrilling 4-3 success at Middlesbrough and another away day now quickly presents itself in Friday night’s clash at Queens Park Rangers.

With third-placed Ipswich Town not playing until Saturday night, Leeds know that a victory would send them four points clear in the automatics and pile the pressure on the Tractor Boys to take six points from their two games in hand at Hull City on Saturday evening and at Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Fresh from Monday night’s win at Boro, the bookmakers strongly fancy the Whites to bag another victory at QPR to land the massive boost of moving four points clear of Ipswich. Farke’s side are strong odds-on favourites with every firm in being no bigger than 1-2 but as short as 2-5 with some firms. QPR, meanwhile, can be backed at 11-2 whilst the draw is just short of the 4-1 mark at 15-4.

CONFIDENCE: In Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above, in Friday night's huge Championship fixture at QPR. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Victory at Loftus Road could leave Leeds on the cusp of promotion if Ipswich then slip up but the bookmakers expect Kieran McKenna’s side to then provide a bitter Whites twist by also winning at Hull the following night. Hull sit seventh in the Championship table and just three points off the play-offs following Wednesday night’s 3-2 win at FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry City.

The Tigers realistically need to win to maintain hopes of finishing in the top six yet Ipswich are still strong favourites despite also being away from home. As part of very strong backing from the oddsmakers considering the nature of the tie, Ipswich are as short as evens with some firms to win at Hull and no bigger than 23-20.

Yet even a draw would be enough to put United’s automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands with just one game left in the event of Farke’s side winning at QPR. The draw is rated an 11-4 shot, ever so slightly bigger than a Hull win at 12-5. Combined, the odds of a Hull win or draw are 3-4.

Leaders Leicester City are now on the verge of sealing automatic promotion following Tuesday night’s 5-0 thumping of fourth-placed Southampton and the bookmakers firmly expect Enzo Maresca’s side to be a Premier League side again by Monday night at the very latest.

The Foxes take on Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday in an 8pm kick-off for which Maresca’s side are 1-2 favourites against a Preston side that are 6s. Even a draw might realistically be enough for Leicester depending on results elsewhere and the draw is on offer at 18-5.

Southampton are now as big as 500-1 to seal automatic promotion after their hammering at Leicester. Russell Martin’s Saints take on Stoke City at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, for which Southampton are 4-5 favourites. The draw is 17-5 and a Stoke win is available at 3s.