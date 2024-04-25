Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United don't need telling how important Friday night could be when it comes to their hopes of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League. A win over QPR at Loftus Road would push the Whites four points clear of Ipswich Town in the Championship table and that would certainly dial up the pressure on the Tractor Boys.

Of course, Kieran McKenna's side will have two games in hand by the time they take on Hull City on Saturday night, but they know that should they win their remaining three games, they will be promoted and Leeds will have to make do with the play-offs. Leeds will be focused on what they can do, of course, but they'll hope to see the Tractor Boys slip up over the next few days to give them encouragement going into the final day on May 4.

Ahead of Friday night's clash in west London, the Yorkshire Evening Post take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Leeds eye Serie B man

Leeds United are said to be showing strong interest in Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel ahead of the summer transfer window. Football Scotland has that report with Celtic and Preston North End also reportedly interested in the DR Congo international.

Pickel plies his trade as a defensive midfielder and has made 25 appearances for Cremonse this season. He's started just over half of those games, but he has bagged three goals and assist as the Italian outfit push to win promotion back to the Italian top flight.

The report claims Celtic is the 26-year-old's preferred position, but it's fair to say that should Leeds win promotion to the Premier League, an offer from the Whites might just carry enough weight to sway any decision.

Pickel was born in Switzerland and started his career there, working his way through the youth ranks at FC Basel to make his senior debut before joining Grasshoppers. However, he really made a name for himself in the French league with Grenoble, making 70 appearances for the club and earning a switch the Portuguese top flight with Famalicao.

He joined Cremonese in 2022 and in two seasons he has now made 63 outings. He has 12 caps for DR Congo.

Villa want Summerville

Crysencio Summerville continues to be linked away from Elland Road and just a day after reports of a potential swap deal with Bayer Leverkusen emerged, he has been linked with a move to the Premier League. Aston Villa are the club said to be on Summerville's services by Football Insider, with the report claiming the Europa Conference League semi-finalists are paying close attention to his progress at Elland Road.

