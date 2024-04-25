Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tractor Boys have been without the duo for several weeks but on the eve of their final three games, McKenna says they may be available once more.

Hirst has missed all of Ipswich's football in 2024 after suffering a significant hamstring injury on Boxing Day, while Burns sustained a similar but less severe hamstring injury last month, missing the team's run-in so far. Both attackers have contributed materially to the way in which Ipswich play under McKenna and played a role in the club's promotion from League One last term, as well as the club's climb to within touching distance of a place in the Premier League.

Leeds United, meanwhile, could be without Patrick Bamford this weekend, at least from the start, with a bruised knee. Daniel James has also been ruled out of Friday night's fixture at Loftus Road, while Daniel Farke admitted it is unlikely he returns to the frame for the final game of the season against Southampton next weekend.

Bamford has scored nine times this season, including in Leeds' most recent outing at former employers Middlesbrough, while James is the club's second-top scorer in 2023/24 with 13 to his name.

"We're in a good position," McKenna said ahead of his side's trip to Hull on Saturday. "Players have had some recovery and treatment in the break. Relaxed and excited."