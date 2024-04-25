Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche has failed to rule out Everton making a permanent move to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison this summer. Harrison has spent the season on loan at Goodison Park, where he has made 34 appearances this season, racking up four goals and three assists along the way in all competitions.

However, with his loan spell nearing its end, it's fair to say the winger is approaching a summer of uncertainty. As it stands Harrison is due back at Thorp Arch for the first day of pre-season with Leeds, but Daniel Farke has already made it clear that he would prefer to see those players currently out on loan leave the club permanently rather than reintegrate back into his first-team fold.

As such, Harrison is expected to move on to pastures new this summer and call time on his six-year association with the Whites, whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not. It remains to be seen if a permanent switch to Goodison Park is a viable option for the 27-year-old, though.

Everton aren't thought to have an option to buy Harrison and their financial difficulties have been well documented, ensuring they are likely to approach the summer transfer window with a strict budget in place. Incomings might be few and far between at Everton this summer then, but Dyche insists a decision is yet to be made on the Harrison's situation.

"We’ll have to worry about that when we get to the summer," the Everton boss said when asked about the winger's future. "We’re still in that flux position where we don’t know quite where it is. We’re still planning as many things as we can.

"Myself and Kevin, the scouts and staff, looking at options how we could mould things here first and what's outside of here. But it is the shifting sands at the moment."

Harrison joined Everton last summer following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League last season. He marked his full debut for the club in October with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Goodison Park and he went on to claim two more assists over the next four games.

Further efforts have come against his former club Manchester City and Tottenham, while he bagged Everton’s only goal in their FA Cup fourth round defeat to Luton Town in January.

Harrison has been with Leeds since joining on an initial loan from the Etihad Stadium in 2018, while the club were still in the Championship. He re-joined the club on loan again in 2019 and played a key role under Marcelo Bielsa to help the Whites win promotion to the Premier League.