QPR boss issues reality reminder as he outlines his Leeds United excitement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marti Cifuentes has taken the opportunity to stress to his players that QPR are not safe from relegation just yet. The west London outfit are 18th in the Championship table at present but they remain just four points above the relegation zone.

Of course, it would take a big turnaround for the Hoops to drop into the bottom three over the final two weekends of the season, but mathematically it remains a possibility heading into tonight's fixture with Leeds United at Loftus Road. As such, the hosts will be doing their very best to get over the survival line and pick up a result that would not only have implications at the bottom of the table, but at the top, too, given what is on the line for Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites travel to the capital in second, a point above Ipswich Town who have a game in hand still to play, and they know a victory would be a big boost to their automatic promotion hopes. Leeds' fate is not completely in their own hands, with Ipswich's aforementioned game in hand, complicating the situation but after seeing off Middlesbrough 4-3 on Monday night, they'll be travelling with confidence.

Cifuentes knows his side have their work cut out this evening then, but they'll be doing all they can to pick up the three points they need.

“The reality is we are still in need of points to achieve our target," the QPR boss told the club's official website.

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails. "My approach has always been the same, to try and win the game and that will never change. We show respect to every side but we will look to get the points we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is always a big challenge to play against big teams, with experienced managers but we are looking forward to facing that challenge. Leeds are a fantastic team and they have a lot of talent in their team, we know that if we want to get something from the game, we need to show our quality and be at our best.

“We are aware that if we want to get the three points we need to produce a solid performance.”

It's fair to say this season has been a tough one for QPR and they have spent a large chunk of the campaign sitting inside the Championship's bottom three. A change of manager came as Gareth Ainsworth was replaced by Cifuentes, formerly of Hammarby IF and Aalborg BK, at the end of October and in the last few months they have managed to find a degree of traction.