Daniel Farke’s Whites moved back into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Monday night’s thrilling 4-3 success at Middlesbrough and another away day evening kick-off quickly presents itself just four nights later at Loftus Road.

With third-placed Ipswich Town not playing until Saturday night, Leeds know that a victory would send them four points clear in the automatics and pile the pressure on the Tractor Boys to take six points from their two games in hand at Hull City on Saturday evening and at Coventry City on Tuesday night.

QPR, meanwhile, who sit 18th in the Championship table, are not yet technically mathematically safe from relegation but both the Rs and Whites have several players already ruled out of Friday night’s contest and another is a major doubt. Here, we run through the updated injury news from both camps.

1 . Dan James (out) United's Wales international winger James suffered a costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear in the closing stages of Monday night's 4-3 win at Middlesbrough. James was then ruled out of Friday's clash at QPR. Whites boss Farke says there is a chance the winger could be back for next weekend's hosting of Southampton but that such a re-appearance would be a pleasant surprise. Photo: Alex Burstow

2 . Connor Roberts (out) United's Burnley loanee full-back Roberts suffered a reaction upon his return to the side from a muscular injury and is still out. Photo: GLYN KIRK

3 . Pascal Struijk (out) Struijk has been absent since Boxing Day due to a groin injury for which he ultimately had surgery on, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

4 . Stuart Dallas (out) Dallas will be retiring at the end of the season due to the femoral fracture he suffered against Manchester City back in April 2022. He will, though, be a huge part of United's push for promotion within the dressing room. Photo: Ed Sykes

5 . Rayan Kolli (out) QPR's Algerian youth international forward Kolli has been out injured since January and was not expected to return until May. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick